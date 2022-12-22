Best N99 Masks To Protect Yourself From Pollution And Viruses

Best N99 Masks: When air pollution levels are high, it's always a good idea to take precautions and stay safe. In addition to the necessary hygiene measures, it is often recommended to wear an anti-pollution and virus protection face mask, every time when you leave the home. At this point, an N99 mask may be the best option as it meets various safety standards. These N99 face masks are approved by many government agencies and healthcare professionals as an effective way to reduce the risk of contracting dangerous diseases.





The number 99 in the N99 mask represents filtration efficiency, which is why they are considered more effective masks than N95 masks. These masks are said to be effective against 99% of pollutants so you can breathe clean air.





Best N99 Masks: Popular Picks









Here is a list of some more trusted options for N99 masks that you should consider buying for your good health.





OxiClear N99 face mask provides dominant protection from PM 2.5 particles, pollen, bacteria, smoke & dust.



This N99 mask protects your lungs from ailments caused by particles that penetrate and cause devastating consequences. OxiClear N99 Mask Price: Rs 399.







Bodyguard N99 face mask for men or women is reusable with an exhalation valve for breathing and comfort for long-time usage.

This N99 face mask comes with 6 layers of filtration, a nose clip for a better fit, and an ear mounting type. Bodyguard N99 Mask Price: Rs 199.







Posi+ve N99 mask is a scientifically stylish face mask for men or women to suit the anatomy of the face for better and clear vision.

This N99 face mask has 3D and Aerodynamic mesh for comfortable airflow, heat dissipation, and pollution control. Posi+ve N99 Mask Price: Rs 514.





OxiClear N99 face masks for men or women are widely used in urban environments due to the high levels of air pollution.

This N99 mask is very convenient to hang the mask around your neck, so you don’t lose your face mask, and for easy to use. OxiClear N99 Mask Price: Rs 249.







Grin Health N99 face mask performs tremendously more effectively than uses a replaceable filter, because of



its unique shape and filters occupy and cover 100% of the area within the entire mask. You can reuse this mask for 3 to 6 months, depending on the air condition. Grin Health N99 Mask Price: Rs 490.









Explore more N99 masks here:

