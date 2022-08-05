Best BP Monitors In India Online: Now, No more Pressure!

Best BP monitors in India - Why do people search for such? In today’s fast-paced life, health conditions like hypertension have become quite common among people, especially after covid-19. An accurate blood pressure monitoring machine helps measure blood pressure at any point of the day, so you can take preventive measures in time. If you want to keep a track of your blood pressure and monitor it regularly, but you don't have enough budget to visit a doctor then buying a digital BP machine makes complete sense.





So today we come with a fresh list of the best BP Monitors in India, where you can buy easily and get interesting deals.









Best BP Monitors In India: Popular Picks









Omron HEM 7120 Digital Blood Pressure Monitor









The Omron hem 7120 is a compact fully automatic blood pressure monitor operating on the oscillometric principle for precise measurements and accurate results. It measures your blood pressure and pulse rate with an easy one-touch operation. Its advanced IntelliSense technology for comfortable controlled inflation without the need for pressure pre-setting or re-inflation even a slight pressure change can be detected resulting most accurate measurement. Along with blood pressure monitoring, this product detects irregular heartbeat. It is loaded with body movement indicators and blinks if your systolic or diastolic pressure is outside the standard range. OMRON BP monitor price: Rs 2,049.

Reason to buy :

Power Source: Battery Powered

Weight: 560 gm

Display: LCD

Dr. Trust Digital Blood Pressure Monitor









Dr. Trust BP Smart is the easiest BP monitor to use. Fully automatic and has dual talking guidance (Hindi & English) or mute modes. This BP monitor has a stylish extra-wide cuff that fits easily around all sizes of arms. Along with this, the offered blood pressure monitor stores up to 120 measurements of 2 users and they are easy to recall whenever needed. It takes an accurate measurement of your systolic + diastolic BP + pulse irregularities + heart rate. This BP monitor comes with an advanced fuzzy algorithm and a new pumping technology to prevent overpumping so as to ensure user-friendliness. Dr. Trust BP monitor price: Rs 1,599.





Reasons to buy:





Power Source: Battery Powered; Corded Electric

Weight: 500 grams

Display: LCD

Diamond BPMR120 Mercurial Type BP Instrument









Diamond BP Monitor hasFirst-grade quality and is made using top-notch virgin material. This BP monitor comes with the purity of mercury (99.99 percent) due to the assured triple distillation process. Moreover, this product has a 0 to 300 mm Hg scale and is known for its elegant finish, fine numbering, and durable background contrast paint for clear visibility. Diamond BP monitor price: Rs 3,199.





Reason to buy :





Power Source: control valve

Weight: 1kg 200 gm

Display: Glass Tube

Omron HEM 7156 T Digital Blood Pressure Monitor









This Omron BP monitor has a Bluetooth connectivity feature that helps the device connect with the Omron Connect app, which, in turn, ensures an instant transfer of measurement to your smartphone with ease. In addition to this, your personal health history is always at your fingertips and can be shared with a click of a button using this blood pressure monitor. The offered BP monitor has effortless clinical accuracy and allows you to keep a track of your health from the comfort of home. Omron BP monitor price: 3,299.





Reason to buy:





Power Source: Battery Powered

Weight: 340 gm

Display: LCD

Dr. Trust Atrial Fibrillation BP Monitor Machine









Dr. Trust Digital BP Monitor Machine with AFIB technology is designed specifically to reduce the risk of getting a cardiac attack with regular monitoring at home. Most importantly it comes with a large-size cuff, adapter, storage bag, and four batteries to use & carry along during traveling. It helps in preventing stroke by detecting the most dangerous heart disease in the very initial stage. This brand is Approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration, which is the highest standard of quality, designed and engineered by Nureca Inc USA. Dr. Trust BP monitor price: Rs 1,899.





Reason to buy :





Power Source: Battery Powered; Corded Electric

Weight: 741 gm

Display: LCD

Explore more BP Monitors here :









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.



