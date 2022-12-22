Anti-Pollution And Reusable N95 Masks To Make Your Health More Secured

N95 Masks: During the pandemic, we have seen the importance of a healthy routine and lifestyle. Today Corona and pollution are spreading their legs again, which is a red mark on our health. At this time there is only one way to protect ourselves from these diseases and that is to wear masks, sanitize our hands, and lead a healthy lifestyle. Well! Not all masks are created equal. Filter respirators, commonly known as N95 masks, are regulated by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.





N95 face masks are manufactured to capture up to 95% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. Also, these masks fit snugly to prevent air leaks. These masks protect you and your loved ones from allergens, irritants, dust, viruses, bacteria, and other harmful particles.





Anti-Pollution And Reusable N95 Masks: Top Choices





N95 masks are made of multiple layers and skin-friendly materials, for antibacterial and reusable performance. If are wishing to get a top choice for an N95 face mask for men and women, have a quick look at the below-listed masks.





Boldfit N95 mask will give you 5-layer protection from air particles. This mask is suitable for both men & women and it is made of skin-friendly cotton material.



So even after wearing it for a long time, you will be comfortable wearing it. Boldfit N95 Mask Price: Rs 199.







Careview N95 mask is made with 6 layered filtrations with 2 meltblown layers of 25 Gsm each.



Also, the innermost layer of this N95 face mask for men and women is a hydrophilic spunbond SSS grade fabric layer - 25 GSM which absorbs sweat & moisture making it perfect for long-wearing hours. Careview N95 Mask Price: Rs 679.







Daluci N95 mask has comfortable ear bands, an adjustable nose clip, lightweight mask for sustained wearability.



You can use this N95 mask multiple times. This N95 face masks for men and women can be folded into your bag, are easy to incorporate, and keep clean. Daluci N95 Mask Price: Rs 299.





The Sassoon N95 mask allows you to smooth breathing, reducing heat and moisture accumulation.



This N95 face mask is ideal for both women and men, suitable for cycling, camping, running, travel, climbing, and daily use. Sassoon N95 Mask Price: Rs 199.







AeroGrid FFP2 N95 mask is soft and comfortable on your face, very effortless, and breathable to wear.

With 5 layers, this N95 face mask for men and women provides efficient filtering. Two layers of non-woven fabric and two layers of melt-blown fabric ensure that your skin stays fresh. AeroGrid N95 Mask Price: Rs 329.









Explore more N95 masks here:

