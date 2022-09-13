Home Gym Set: Sturdy Options To Get In Shape

Home Gym Set: Everyone wants a good health habit but sometimes due to lack of time they can't afford to go to the gym. In that situation, a home gym setup is the best option to complete your health routine. These home gym sets contain almost all essential equipment to cover your gym needs like different variants of weights, gym gloves, gym backpacks, skipping ropes, wrist bands, bars, etc.





Well! For fitness freaks, buying these gym sets is going to be the best decision. To help you to get the best options we have compiled a list of the finest home gym sets to keep your gym routine continue.





This Hashtag Fitness equipment set is designed for basic home gym exercise strength training equipment. This set brings you a complete 60 kg PVC home gym equipment with 8 in 1 multiple feature adjustable gym bench which includes many more pieces of equipment. Hashtag Fitness Home Gym Set Price: Rs 7,999.















Kore home gym brings to you this home gym set which has got an array of workout equipment to suit your workout and fitness regime. The set offers you almost all the important equipment like different variants of weights, gym gloves, gym backpacks, skipping ropes, wrist bands, bars, etc. for a complete home workout. Kore Home Gym Set Price: Rs 2,631.















Lifelong gives you the best options for gym equipment and this set is containing 1 x 3 feet curl rod, 2 x 14-inch dumbbell rods, gym gloves, 1 skipping rope, 1 Hand grip, and 1pair curl rod lock. These highly durable and long-lasting equipment are perfect for muscle building. Lifelong Home Gym Set Price: Rs 2,698.





BULLAR gym set helps in increasing strength and endurance. it is highly durable and lasting and a combination of gym equipment like a 4ft curl rod, 5ft straight gym bar, pair of 14-inch solid steel dumbbell rods, gym gloves, 1 skipping rope, 1 hand gripper, 4 dumbbell rod star nuts and 4 spring locks with rods for the perfect workout. BULLAR Home Gym Set Price: Rs 11,249.















BODYFIT is a well-known brand for gym equipment, in this combo set they are offering Pvc dumbbell plates with 3Ft curl, 5Ft straight rods, flat benches, and accessories to make this combo a perfect fit for all fitness freaks. BODYFIT Home Gym Set Price: Rs 3,390.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.