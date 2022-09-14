Elliptical Cross Trainer For Home: Your Perfect Home Gym Equipment

Elliptical Cross Trainer For Home: The treadmill mimics the natural movement of running outside, which makes it a better option for race and sports training. But the elliptical cross trainer is the lower-impact option of the two, so they're a safer and better option for folks with ankle, hip, and knee issues. It is also a great option of home gym equipment for people who want to burn more calories with the same motion ranges.





Well! To maintain your health concern here we have curated a list of outstanding elliptical cross trainers for your perfect home gym routine.





Elliptical Cross Trainer















Welcare Elliptical Cross Trainer is constructed out of durable and high-quality metal which can support a maximum of 90kgs and the pedals are designed to be non-slip to increase stability and comfort. Welcare Cross Trainer Price: Rs 15,990.













Cockatoo’s 8 levels of magnetic resistance help you to Intensify your exercise. With a simple twist, you can increase or decrease the level of magnetic resistance that provides a quiet and smooth ride without interrupting you. Cockatoo Cross Trainer Price: Rs 17,499.





MAXPRO has 8-level manual magnetic resistance control that allows you to adjust your workout intensity effortlessly. The pedals are designed to be non-slip to increase stability and comfort and Include handy transport wheels to conveniently move it from one room to another. MAXPRO Cross Trainer Price: Rs 17,280.







Cardio fitness training allows you to get your heart, lungs, and muscles strengthened, it will also show you the calories you have burned in your workout with the pulse rate which will guide you to the energy you are giving in your workout. Cardio Max Cross Trainer Price: Rs 18,999.







