Electric Bicycle: Top Choices Available Online For A Safe And Clean Ride

Electric Bicycle: Do you want to start riding an electric bicycle? E-bikes do not cause harm to the environment. With the growing popularity of electric bicycles, you get a lot of alternatives available. E-bikes make cycling more accessible, and people are more likely to do it because it is less difficult, providing a similar workout with less effort. The electric bicycle price is affordable.

These electric bicycles are well-known for their rigid construction and robustness, as well as their long shelf life and impeccable designs. With the growing price of petrol and diesel, if you use an E-bike instead of a car, you will save money in the long run. So, if you are looking to purchase an electric bicycle then take a look at the top-notch ones.





Electric Bicycle: Check out the top picks





Hero Lectro Electric Cycle





Purchase this high-performance electric cycle having a smart LED display with 4 Riding Modes. Hero Lectro C6E 700C 7S Electric Cycle comes in 175 x 28 x 115 Centimeters dimension with a wheel size of 700 Millimetres making it lightweight. The High Torque 250W BLDC, is enough to power your daily commute. With the smart LED controller, you can choose the riding mode according to your comfort. The offered product has an alloy frame, anti-skid pedals, dual discs, and 7-speed gears ensuring stability and control. Hero Electric bicycle price: Rs 32,999.





NINETY ONE Enigma R7 700C





NINETY ONE Enigma features Advanced Electric System. This is manufactured using a carbon steel frame. The LED Display offers an IP66-certified display with 4 Riding modes used to switch between the various driving modes and indicate the battery charge level. Electric bikes emit less pollution per kilometer than Motorcycles and cars. This product comes in the dimension of 140 x 18 x 71.5 Centimeters and weighs 22 kg 300g. Ninety One Electric bicycle price: Rs 28,999.





Hero Lectro C5E 27.5 SS Electric Cycle





Hero Lectro brings you the electric cycle that comes with a wheel size of 27.5 Inches. This robust and lightweight cycle comes with a high Torque of 250W BLDC, which is enough to power your daily commute and makes it the best bicycle in India. Available in attractive blue color the product comes in ‎Double- wall Alloy Rims. The IP67-certified Integrated Battery is the best in segment water and dust resistance. With Anti Skid Pedals and Dual discs, this ensures stability and control. Hero Electric bicycle price: Rs 30,855.





ICE Folding Electric Cycle









ICE Folding Electric Cycle is a powerful, ergonomic, and dependable electric bicycle designed to make your riding experience super simple. The offered product comes in a dimension of 1040*480*1030 mm and weighs 19.6 Kg which makes it super lightweight. This is a non-geared cycle with a Smart LED display. You can choose among the various color options available. ICE Electric bicycle price: Rs 28,449.





TRIAD E5 Unisex Pedelec Electric Bicycle





TRIAD E5 Unisex comes up with this electric bicycle that comes with a wheel size of 28 inches. The Bicycle is delivered in a Fully-Fitted condition and is ideal for people above 15 yrs of age. This delivers a mileage up to 50kms and a charging time of 3-4 hours. This electric bicycle comes with Front/Rear Reflectors, Mechanical Disc brakes, and Rear brakes. TRAID Electric bicycle price: Rs 34,999.





Benefits of the fastest electric bicycle:





E-bikes make cycling more accessible, and people are more likely to do it because it is less difficult, providing a similar workout with less effort.

Electric bikes are easier to ride

Less expensive than a car or other mode of transportation

Assists you in sticking to your daily fitness routine:

In motor assistance mode, you can reach speeds of up to 15.5 miles per hour (25 kilometers per hour).





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.