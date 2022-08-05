5 Best Yoga Mats To Uplift Your Health: Available Online At Very Low Price

A healthy lifestyle has become a priority for most of us, given the current situation, and let's be honest, there is nothing wrong with it. We all should take our health seriously, and do something to better it and also we know you have lots of work and can’t give too much time to the gym and other fitness classes. That's why today we are here with some affordable and good-quality yoga mats to help uplift your health anywhere. And you will be happy to know that you don't need to go anywhere to buy these yoga mats as these are easily available online where you can buy them as per your requirement.





Yoga mats are a basic accessory that each fitness fanatic needs to keep their fitness routine in check and trust us, your routine will only get better with these best yoga mats.







5 Best Yoga Mats: Healthy Life







Vifitkit Anti-Skid Yoga Mat with Carry Bag For Home Gym & Outdoor Workout - 75% off









A perfect choice for fitness enthusiasts! Vifitkit 4mm yoga mat for men/women with a free carry bag is flawlessly devised gym equipment. It beholds excellent artistry making this workout set viable for indoor and outdoor use. The weight of this mat is 499 grams and is light & easy to carry. Also, this yoga mat comes in the 180 x 61 x 0.8 cm dimension and is known for its durability. ‎VIFITKIT Yoga Mat Price: Rs 399.









Gaiam Print Yoga Mats (5mm) - 30% off

Gaiam presents to you this lightweight exercise yoga mat, which is extra thick for the additional cushioning your joints need during any yoga or fitness routine. Their sticky & non-slip surface is excellent for traction and superior grip. Moreover, the stylish design of this mat keeps you motivated and focused. Available in the 23.9 x 0.3 x 68.1 cm dimension, this yoga mat comes with an additional benefit of purchase including a free bonus downloadable yoga workout to help get you started. Gaiam Yoga Mat Price: Rs 7,038.









BalanceFrom GoCloud All-Purpose









Purchase this stupendous yoga mat from BalanceFrom that is 71" long and 24" wide, which ensures comfort for people of all shapes and sizes. With high-density foam material, the 1'' thick premium mat comfortably cushions the spine, hips, knees, and elbows on hard floors with a weight of 998 grams and 180.3 x 61 x 2.5 Centimeters dimensions. Double-sided non-slip surfaces, Balance From all-purpose premium exercise yoga mat comes with an excellent slip-resistant advantage to prevent injuries. BalanceFrom Yoga Mat Price: Rs 9,668.

Manduka PRO Yoga and Pilates Mat - 33% off









A favorite amongst yogis, Pilates aficionados, and fitness gurus. This yoga mat from Manduka has a closed-cell technology, which ensures to block dirt and moisture from sweat. In addition to this, the offered product is recommended pairing with one of our performance towels to increase grip in sweaty sessions. The material of the mat is rubber and hand washable and has a 180.3 x 66 x 0.6 centimeters dimension. Manduka Yoga Mat Price: Rs 26,999.











OJS Yoga Mat with Carrying Bag - 50% off









This new EVA yoga mat has been upgraded, is light in weight, and has a higher density than ordinary yoga mats with dimensions of 182 x 61 x 0.6 centimeters. The extra thick 6mm pad protects the head. The non-slip textured surface provides the best grip without sacrificing comfort and is most suitable for practicing various forms of yoga, Pilates, and other fitness exercises. OJS Yoga Mat price: Rs 499.









