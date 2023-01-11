5 Best Yoga Accessories To Start Practicing Yoga At Home

Best Yoga Accessories: One of the most important aspects of starting a new exercise routine is finding the right equipment. Practicing yoga at home without the help of a yoga teacher or the yoga equipment provided by the studio can be challenging for beginners. But one of the best things about yoga is that you don't need tons of yoga accessories to be successful. Yoga equipment is used simply to improve your poses or skills and provide extra support to your body when needed.





So, if you are willing to start yoga at home then here are some of the best and must-have yoga accessories options to keep your exercise fitness routine healthy and budget-friendly.





5 Best Yoga Accessories: Top Choices





When you start doing yoga at home, it's hard to know what you really need to buy. The yoga industry continues to develop new yoga equipment and clothing, so you may find yourself spending hundreds of rupees. But that's not true, you just need a few yoga accessories for any type of yoga exercises.





Yoga Mat

A good yoga mat will prevent you from slipping and give you some protection from the hard floor. If you buy just one thing on this list today, buy yourself a yoga mat.



Boldfit Yoga Mats are a perfect choice, it ensures comfort for people of all shapes and sizes. With highly durable EVA material, the 4 mm thick premium mat comfortably cushions the spine, hips, knees, and elbows on hard floors. Boldfit Yoga Mat Price: Rs 369.







A Mat Towel

A regular beach towel or hand towel will usually work well to absorb sweat, but if you're doing different types of yoga poses, you need a towel that is specially made for yoga exercises.









You should check out the Strauss Anti-Slip Yoga Towel, which fits the entire length of your yoga mat and is made from extra-absorbent material that dries quickly. Strauss Yoga Towel Price: Rs 665.







Comfortable And Breathable Yoga Clothes

Sportswear is often best as it is specifically designed to move your whole body. Look for moisture-wicking fabrics and styles that are form-fitting yet comfortable.





2 Piece Seamless Yoga Gym Outfits for Women is breathable, soft, comfy, and ultra-stretchy. Their removable chest pad gives you freedom of choice and convenience of washing. The tight stitching technique makes the joint sturdy and less prone to tearing. niyokki Gym Wear Price: Rs 5,885.







A Good Water Bottle

While the yoga exercise it is important to stay hydrated no matter what types of yoga poses you practice. The Borosil stainless steel flask water bottle allows you to drip-free drinking.



The wide mouth and smooth button lid make it equally easy to pour beverages from the bottle into a mug or a cup, minus any spills. Borosil Water Bottle Price: Rs 729.







Yoga Blocks And Straps

The yoga block and yoga straps are other trendy accessories of yoga exercises. The block and strap are must-have yoga accessories to do yoga at home. It is traditionally used to achieve positions that are often used as arm extensions when you are unable to fully straighten certain yoga poses.



FEGSY High Density Foam Yoga Block Brick Set of 2 with Yoga Strap helps you to promote better balance, proper alignment, and deeper yoga poses. FEGSY Yoga Blocks And Strap Price: Rs 679.





FAQ: Best Yoga Accessories





Is 30 minutes of yoga a day enough?

A Hatha or vinyasa-style yoga pose every day for at least 30 minutes is likely to meet the minimum recommendations.





How many minutes of yoga is enough?

If yoga is your only practice, aim for at least 20 to 30 minutes of yoga exercise 6 days a week. If necessary, you can start with 3 days per week in the first month. As your fitness level increases, you can increase your yoga poses to 40-70 minutes daily.





Is it OK to do yoga every day?

If you're in good health, it's probably safe for you to do a moderate amount of yoga exercise every day.











Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.