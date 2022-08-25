Best Fitness Trackers In India: Explore Popular Options Like Fitbit Versa 2, Apple Watch Series 3, And More

Best Fitness Trackers In India: Reaching your step target is the best feeling in the world. When your wrist begins to vibrate, it nearly feels like you've achieved your goal. Despite having a similar appearance, these fitness trackers now have a larger, higher-quality screen, a more upscale appearance, and some fun new functions to experiment with. This smart band keeps track of all your fitness activities.

Band watches like Fitbit Versa 2, Apple Watch Series 3, and much more track your water consumption, what you eat, exercise, sleep, heart rate, weight, trip distance, and other things with one app. To remain on top of your workout regimen without switching between applications, everything is in one location. This fitness band is convenient, easy, and quick.





Best Fitness Trackers In India: Check out the top picks









This stylish Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch comes with Alexa to get quick information about news, and weather reports, set bedtime reminders and alarms, control your smart home devices, and more—just by speaking to your watch. You can always quickly peek at your information thanks to a larger display and an always-on option. Receive alerts for calls, messages, calendar events, and applications like Gmail and Facebook. Fitbit Versa 2 Price: Rs 13,999.













This stylish fitness band from Apple comes with a built-in GPS and Apple wireless chip. Apple Watch also features an accelerometer and gyroscope. You can connect it easily with a Wifi and Bluetooth. The battery health is up to 18 hours. It comes with shock and water resistance. Now receive calls easily and clearly. Apple Watch Series 3 Price: Rs 22,900.













Get a Daily Readiness Score that indicates whether you should concentrate on recovery or activity with Fitbit Versa 3. This smart band watch comes with high-quality to better understand the quality of your sleep every night, track the amount of time you spend in light, deep, and REM sleep and then get your Sleep Score. Get instant headlines, set alarms and reminders for bedtime, and more by speaking to your watch with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in. Fitbit Versa 3 Price: Rs 18,999.









You can exercise every day, whether it's just walking, jogging, or working out, with the aid of GOQii fitness tracker. You are more determined to complete your workouts or get in your daily steps. This comes with 1.3 inches color display with a full touch screen. This fitness band includes other features such as Multiple customized watch faces, find my phone, music control, camera, stopwatch, timer, raise to wake, alarms, and inactivity alerts. GOQii Fitness Tracker Price: 2,399.













This fitness tracker and smartwatch from Huawei has a 24/7 blood oxygen saturation monitoring system with an integrated spo2 detecting device. The band will vibrate if it drops too low, giving you time to breathe and regain your balance. Keep track of your heart rate, calories burned, and other information while selecting from up to 96 different exercise modes. The 1.47-inch gives a full-screen view and a high-resolution 194x368 display. Huawei Fitness Tracker Price: Rs 3,999.













This Mi smart band has an operating system of both Android And IOS. You can track 11 professional sports modes including Yoga and Rope skipping. For hassle-free charging, it comes with a magnetic charger. The smart features of this band include- App notifications, controlling music, managing your calls, checking Weather, alarm, idle alert, locating your phone, etc. Mi Smart Band Price: Rs 1,999.





Best Fitness Trackers In India: Why To Use?





Tracking heart rate

Track breathing.

Monitoring daily calories.

Keeping an eye on cardio fitness.

Sleep monitoring.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.