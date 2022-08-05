Best Cycle For Kids: A Kids First Choice

Want to buy Cycle For Kids? Well! we all know after the age of 5 all kids start using cycles. Not only for the fun it will also give you kids energy and make their body fit. So, there are so many cycles brands in India that are trusted by people and give positive feedback. Now, no more waste your time in searching! today, we come up with the best cycle for kids available in India. Just choose - click and buy.







Luusa kids cycle is easy to install, almost all the parts come pre-assembled. The most important part of this kid's cycle has the seat belt which comes as standard in all their tricycles. Secondly, the tricycle is based on a zero-edge design platform. The footrest of this cycle is both foldable and rotatable which can be adjusted as per the need and the storage space to keep the sipper, stuff toys, mobile phones, etc. Luusa Kids Cycle Price: Rs 2,260.











Schwinn Elm girl's bike with 16-inch wheels is designed for children 3 - 5 years old boys and girls. This cycle has an adjustable saddle, seat post, and slack seat-tube angle making for easy, tool-free adjustments to allow this cycle to grow with your child and prepare them for a full-sized cycle. Schwinn Kids Cycle Price: Rs 39, 939.













Hero Blast kid’s bicycle features two durable training wheels that offer excellent support at the sides to prevent the rider from falling. It has a graphic metal chain guard that prevents any accidental injuries and the pedals offer non-slip support to the feet while riding. Hero Kids Cycle Price: Rs 3,699.













R for Rabbit Tiny Toes Jazz comes with a magnesium alloy structure that is light in weight and high in strength. This bicycle comes with a scalable frame structure of up to 8 cm which can be adjusted as per the kid's height ratio and it's unisex. R for Rabbit Kids Cycle Price: Rs 7,548.













Toyzoy is designed with a retro look, and its low center of gravity makes it easy to ride and perfect for young riders. This tricycle is equipped with a storage basket both at the end as well as at the back to keep the child's essentials and the seating is comfier, so your child can enjoy the ride for a long time without getting tired. Toyzoy Kids Cycle Price: Rs 1,399.













