Valentine's Week Full List 2023: Rose Day to Valentine’s Day; Know All About 7 Days Of Love

Valentine's Week Full List 2023: The week of love is now kicked out and people across the world are in the race, on how to choose the best Valentine’s gift for their secret crush or official wife/hubby to make them feel special. If you are in a relationship or aiming to be in one, then you should know about the significance of valentine’s week and how you can plan your valentine date with romantic Valentine's day gift ideas. You can mark these days of love by going on dates, having fun activities, movies, parks, cooking fav meals, handmade gifts, personalized gifts, and more.

Well! Valentine’s day is finally here with the first day of love which is rose day and other days are further to celebrate like Propose day, Chocolate day, Teddy day, Promise day, Kiss day, and then finally the most awaited day, valentine’s day.

Valentine's Week Full List 2023

Valentine Week Days Date Rose Day 2023 February 7th Propose Day 2023 February 8th Chocolate Day 2023 February 9th Teddy Day 2023 February 10th Promise Day 2023 February 11th Hug Day 2023 February 12th Kiss Day 2023 February 13th Valentine’s Day 2023 February 14th Slap Day 2023 February 15th Kick Day 2023 February 16th Perfume Day 2023 February 17th Flirting Day 2023 February 18th Confession Day 2023 February 19th Missing Day 2023 February 20th Break Up Day 2023 February 21st

Each day of Valentine's Week has its significance and if you are in a relationship but getting confused about the February love date sheet. Don't worry we have covered all the details about Valentine's Day, the significance of each day, gift ideas, and how you can celebrate it.

Valentine's Week 2023 Dates and Significance:

February 7 - Rose Day

The valentine’s week celebration starts with Rose Day which is on February 07. On this day, people choose to send a fresh red rose bunch to their crush, girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, hubby, and loved one. But do you know why we choose red roses to show our gratitude or love?

The red color rose holds significance for this day - Bright ruby red roses are the true sign of love and usually symbolize passion, desire, and romance.

Get here fresh options for Rose day gifts:

February 8 - Propose Day

Rose day is followed by propose day on Feb 8. As you can relate by the name Propose day, people confess their feelings of love to their crush or partner. On the 2nd day of Valentine’s day, girlfriends look forward to the best valentine's day gift for boyfriends and boys also do the same for their love lady.

Get here options for Propose day gifts:

February 9 - Chocolate Day

The third and sweetest day of Valentine’s week is chocolate day. After the 2 cute and romantic days people exchange chocolates or handmade candies to celebrate their memories with sweetness. “Kuch mitha ho jay” is totally relatable Valentine’s day quote for the chocolate day. With chocolates, you can also choose gifts for valentine's day for him or her to make them happier.

Get here options for chocolate gift boxes:

February 10 - Teddy Day

The fourth day of valentine’s week is teddy day. It is the day of exchanging cuddly teddy bears and affordable soft toys with loved ones that will give them a warm hug when they wish. Teddy day also de-stress them or bring a sweet smile to their face. It's the best valentine gift for girlfriend as girls love to have cute soft toys.

Get here cuddle choices for Teddy day gifts:

February 11 - Promise Day

The fifth day to celebrate valentine’s week is promise day, and lovers make promises to stay together, keeping them smiling the whole year, supporting each other, and more. Behind this day is the one motto to let your partner know that you are committed to making your relationship stronger day by day.

Get here ideas for Promise day gifts:

February 12 - Hug Day

Feb 12 is known as Hug day and it is the sixth day of valentine’s week. This day people comfort their partner by giving them a warm hug. When words fail to express our feelings then the language of physical touch does this work wondered? And a hug is one of the cute moments of Valentine’s day as it will help your partner to know that you are here for him/her, to protect or to love. For Hug day plans you don't need to spend lots of money, you can take just Valentine's day gift under 1000 that contain lots of tiny gift boxes.

Give a tight hug with these Hug day gift ideas:

February 13 - Kiss Day

The day of feelings, Kiss day is celebrated a day before Valentine’s day. People who are in love seal their relationship with a kiss on Feb 13 and show affection for their partner. Kissing is the best therapy for any relationship as kissing influences neurotransmitters and hormones like oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin, which play a significant role in relationships. After Kiss day if you are planning your romantic dates our Valentine's week full list gift ideas will help you a lot to make the right gifting decision.

Kiss day gift options to surprise your partner:

February 14 - Valentine's Day

Finally, the day of love Valentine’s day comes on Feb 14th. On this day lovers from across the world celebrate this much-awaited day of Valentin’s week by planning a romantic dinner date, beach day, shopping time, movie night, surprises, gifts, and many more.

Meanwhile, after many romantic days of Valentine’s week, people also celebrate Anti-valentine’s week. These unromantic days start with Slap day, followed by Kick day, Perfume day, Flirt day, Confession day, Missing day, and Break up day.

Valentine’s day gift ideas for loved ones:





FAQ: Valentine's Week Full List 2023





1. What is 7 to 14 February 2023?

Between these dates, people celebrate days of love that is called Valentine’s week.





2. Which day is after Hug Day?

After Hug day lovers celebrate Kiss day.





3. Which day is on 11 Feb in Valentine's week?

The 5th day of Valentine’s week is Promise day ( 11 Feb ).





4. Is Valentine's Day For Lovers Only?

Valentine’s week is the day of love, and that love can be for anyone.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.