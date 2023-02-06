Valentine's Day 2023: How To Plan Your Date?

Valentine’s Day: The Day offers lovers many ways to express their emotions. Perhaps these will inspire you and many people in India and around the world to celebrate Valentine’s Day by showing their appreciation for the people they love or adore. There are different ways to express love on 14th February, many people offer greeting cards, chocolates, flowers, Jewellery, and more to express their love and affection towards them.





Valentine’s Day 2023 is around the corner and here are some of the unique gifts that are offered to your loved one on a special day. It's time to make him or her special by planning a romantic date along with some amazing gifts. Here is how to plan your date for Valentine’s Day 2023.





Read More: Best Valentine Day Gift For Boyfriend.





Valentine’s Day 2023: Romantic Ways To Celebrate

Here are the most romantic things to do this Valentine’s Day and some special gifts that make him or her special. It's time to express your love.







Valentine’s Day 2023: Start Your Lover’s Day With A Cute Coffee Mug

Coffee mugs are always the first choice if you are planning to give a gift during this Valentine’s week for your wife or girlfriend. Select from top picks to express your love.





Picture Affairs Valentine’s Gift Coffee Mug

Express your love on this Valentine’s Day 2023 with a customized coffee mug.

Check Here

It comes with a 350ml capacity and it is completely dishwasher and microwave safe. It is a 3D-printed customized mug that will surely make her feel special. Coffee Mug Price: Rs. 249.







Earth Store 'Absinthe Green' Coffee Mug

Gift this two-coffee mug to your partner to pour your favorite drink the next morning and in the coming days to spend some more quality time with her.

Check Here

It is not about the day, it is all about being with him or her till the last breath. It is one of the best Valentine’s Gifts. Earth Store Coffee Mug Price: Rs. 487.





Maximum Design Printed Coffee Mug

It is a customized printed mug that you can gift your wife and husband on the coming Valentine’s Week.

Check Here

it's time to express your love with these custom designer printed coffee mugs from YuBingo. Printed Coffee Mug Price: Rs. 525.





Explore more Printed Coffee Mugs for your Valentine's Partner.





Valentine’s Day 2023: Footwear For Your Ladylove

It's time to gift her something special in footwear as your lady love will surely surprise with these options for the coming Valentine’s Day.





TRASE Women's Fashion Sandal

It is a stylish and classy sandal that you can gift to your lady love this Valentine’s day.

Check Here

it comes with ultimate comfort and is perfect for making a statement when paired with an off-shoulder fit flare. Trase Women Sandal Price: Rs. 649.







Campus Women's Alexa Running Shoes

It's time to remind your loved one that health is very important this valentine's day by gifting running shoes.

Check Here

These Campus shoes for women are available in pink color which is very attractive and comfortable to wear. Campus Women Shoe Price: Rs. 883.





Explore More footwear women.





Valentine’s Day 2023: Best Photo Frames For Your Loved One

Collect your memories in these photo frames and gifts on this coming valentine’s day. Here are the customized photo frames that are perfect for gifting.





GiftsWale Customized Couple Photo Frame

Insert 11 of your favorite images and moments in this photo frame and gift him or her on coming Valentine's day.

Check Here

The company provides 100% safety and privacy to your images. Gift her a customized collage this coming Valentine’s week. Giftwale Photo Frame Price: Rs. 689.







Gift Basket LED 6 Photo Frame for Valentine's Day

Show them how you love by flashing them your favorite images on this 6 Photo frame.

Check Here

It comes with a size of 14 x 20 inches and it is completely waterproof. It is one of the best-personalized gift options that you opt for coming on Valentine’s Day. Gift Basket Photoframe Price: Rs. 999.





Explore more Best Photo Frames.





Valentine’s Day 2023: Red Color Dress For Your Girlfriend

Red dresses are never out of fashion, especially for girls. Here is the best red dress that you can give to your girlfriend this coming Valentine’s Day 2023.





ILLI LONDON Women's A-LINE Maxi Dress

A red dress will never go out of style especially when Valentine's Day is here.

Check Here

This red dress has been made with 95% of polyester and 5% Off spandex fabric. It is available in a regular fit and is one of the best gifts for coming Valentine's week for your girlfriend. ILLI London Dress Price: Rs. 798.







Aahwan Women's Solid Bodycon Dress

Here is another red dress that you can gift to your girlfriend or wife this Valentine’s Day.

Check Here

Red dresses will never go out of style which makes them one of the best gift options which are perfect for washing machine wash. Aahwan Women Dress Price: Rs. 474.





Explore more Red Dress for Women.





Valentine’s Day 2023: Teddy Bear And Chocolates To End The Day

It's time to have some flowers and chocolates at the end of the day. End your day with these flowers and chocolates combos.

Read More: Valentine's Day Gift Ideas.





Cadbury Silk Valentines Potli Gift Pack

Gift your Valentine a complete package of sweetness which is one of the delicious options of indulgent chocolates.

Check Here

An occasion is incomplete without chocolates, especially Valentine’s Day. Cadbury Potli Gift Pack Price: Rs. 520.







HUG 'n' FEEL SOFT TOYS Teddy Bear

It is one of the most loved and traditional ways to express your love, especially on Valentine’s Day. this Hug N Feel Teddy bear is extremely soft in nature and generally light in weight.

Check Here

This teddy bear is completely washable and one of the best gift options for coming Valentine’s Week. Hug n Feel Teddy Bear Price: Rs. 649.





FAQs: Valentine's Day 2023: How To Plan Your Date





1. What are the 7 days of Valentine's?

7th February - Rose Day

8th February- Propose Day

9th February- Chocolate Day

10th February- Teddy Day

11th February- Promise Day

12th February- Hug Day

13th February- Kiss Day

14th February- Valentine’s Day







2. Is Valentine's day for couples only?

This day is not only for lovers but for those who are in love, of course. It is a day when loved ones and friends express their love and affection to their dear ones.





3. What Valentine's really means?

The name Valentine comes from a Latin word meaning “strength.” There are many legends about it, but it's ultimately unclear how Valentine's Day became associated with the tradition of exchanging the affectionate gifts and love notes that we call valentines.





4. Can we wish valentine's day to friends?

Yes you can celebrate your friendship on this day by gifting them some chocolates, flowers, and more





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.