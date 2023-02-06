Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: Make This Valentine Week Special For Your Lady

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: Now that the holiday hubbub has died down, we are officially turning our eyes to the next big occasion of the love birds: Valentine’s day 2023. Only a few hours left for the most awaited love week and you getting panicking about how to make your day special? Don’t worry we got you! We have some great Valentine week presents for her that will last your sweetheart forever.





There’s something special about valentine’s day gift ideas for every price point and personality.





Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: Love Picks









From handwritten notes to personalized gifts for Valentine week days, we’ve thought of the perfect present for them all!





Mochi Women Light Green Satchel Bag - 40% off

Complete your Valentine’s day 2023 with this beautiful tote handbag from Metro. The design and compartments allow you to carry all your essentials in an organized fashion.

These bags are made from high-quality and soft material which makes them perfect Valentine’s day gift ideas for your loved one. Mochi Handbag Price: Rs 1,194.







Skechers Women Max - 5% off

These stylish women’s shoes from Skechers India can be the best Valentine’s day gift ideas as it has maximum cushioning and comfort for high-impact dance fusion workouts, running, walking, etc.

You can complete your valentine week gift with a funky t-shirt and trousers. With these shoes, she can make a messy hairstyle that will make your lady look out stand-in street style look. Skechers Shoes Price: Rs 7,119.







Boldfit Plastic Gym Typhoon Shaker Bottle - 67% off

Choosing the perfect Valentine’s day 2023 gift for girlfriend who loves going to the gym and is conscious about her body this shaker is the right pick.



The leakproof sipper can be carried to the gym easily and he can have her protein shake anytime anywhere. This is also a great valentine week gift option for all those boys who are running tight on budget. Shaker Price: Rs 299.







Titan Karishma Revive Women's Watch - 20% off

This Valentine’s day gift ideas choose something that she can carry all the time. A watch is one of them that is a valuable pretty gift option for valentine week.



This analog watch from Titan's Karishma Revive collection is specially made for urban women. Studded with a Swarovski crystal at the 12th-hour marker, the silver oval dial protected by a mineral glass flaunts plain three hands that facilitate reading ease. Titan Watch Price: Rs 1,595.







Neel Art Anarkali Sharara Suit - 62% off

If you want to gift her something that she can’t refuse to take then an Anarkali sharara suit can be a nice choice for a Valentine week gift.

This Anarkali sharara suit for women will help them to recreate a pretty party look. This sharara set is a combination of evergreen two colors, green and maroon. Sharara Dress Price: Rs 2,299.





FAQ: Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas





1. What can I gift my boyfriend for Valentine's Day?

You can choose a gift for boyfriend a t-shirt, sunglasses, shoes, watches, and a grooming kit during the valentine week.





2. Which is the best gift for Valentine's Day 2023?

If you are looking for Valentine’s day gift ideas for girlfriend then you can surprise her with a pretty dress, watch, chocolate, flowers, and footwear.

3. What are typical Valentine's day gift ideas?

There is a huge range of valentine week gifts that is an evergreen option for gifts like chocolate, t-shirt, watch, flower, and love cards.





4. Do boyfriends get valentines gifts?

Yes obviously, as valentine’s day is hours of love then your male partner also deserves appreciation for all their efforts.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.