How To Build A Gaming PC? Step-By-Step Fundamentals For PC Gaming

How To Build A Gaming PC? If it’s your first time, you really need to understand that while assembling a desktop computer for your PC gaming passion is not just about purchasing the most expensive product but getting the best items under a viable budget that goes perfectly with your gaming style and requirements. Some gamers prefer tower PCs while there’re others who just prioritize PCs with unparalleled RAM storage. In short, every gamer has a different way to enjoy and immerse themselves in the world of gaming, and knowing how to build a gaming PC will surely give you the right recommendation.





For instance, what sort of video graphics card are you seeking to build a gaming PC? What should be the minimum processing speed? What sort of game capture card are you going to get if you’re into streaming? All these queries along with other paramount aspects are collectively summed up in this comprehensive guide on how to assemble a gaming PC. Let’s start:





How To Build A Gaming PC?





When you read the text “build a gaming PC”, it seems rather quite easy. You just have to get a CPU, then a cabinet, a keyboard, a monitor, a mouse, and a mousepad, and you’re done, right? Actually no. To build an ideal gaming PC, the most important factor is the correct information. Since a lot of guides and articles claim to have the best details on how to assemble a gaming desktop, it becomes really baffling as to who to trust. Don’t worry, comprehending the PC gaming needs, we have compiled a detailed list of steps that will help you to build a gaming PC for yourself. Take a look:





Step 1: Let’s Begin With The CPU





Since the CPU (central processing unit) is popularly known as the brain of the computer, we are picking this one first. Typically, the CPU transforms the instructions you provide into actionable language that the PC can execute and transmit to the other parts. On the journey to how to build a gaming PC, you must know what kinds of CPUs are available and which one will go with your playing style and requirements.





It is quite well known that the two major manufacturers in the consumer PC segment right now are Intel and AMD. And even though we are just mentioning two primary manufacturers, there are endless brands that produce gaming PCs and desktops with either of these names.





Let’s suppose you want to go with the AMD, the recommended ones for gaming PC are Ryzen (3rd generation) and if you want a much prime one, Threadripper will be apt. Along the same line, Intel CPUs have also been considered quite a robust purchase option for gamers. For Intel, 12th generation i5 or 12th generation i7 processors are considered befitting for serious gaming tasks. But somehow, if you’re still not satisfied, we would suggest you choose the Core i9 processor CPU that will surely match your gaming expectations with ease.





Gaming CPUs Online





Here, you can find some of the best gaming PCs or gaming CPUs that are available for purchase on the web:









With 1 TB HDD and 8 GB RAM, this gaming CPU from CHIST also comes with an RGB cabinet. Versed with an Intel Core i5 processor, this gaming CPU comes with a GT 730 2GB DDR5 graphics card and 6 USB ports. Gaming CPU Price: Rs 22,999.









Another awesome option for gamers, this gaming CPU comes with an incredible 16 GB RAM and 1 TB HDD along with 4 RGB cooling fans. Flaunting its 9th Generation Intel Core processor, this gaming PC allows you to optimize your game settings and video resolutions as per your need. Gaming CPU Price: Rs 66,999.





For gamers who are seeking the best gaming PC along with style and aesthetics, this one from REO is a good choice to go with. Available with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage space, this gaming CPU comes with an integrated Intel Core i5 3470 processor (speed - 3.2 GHz) and has an additional in-built cooling fan, ensuring effective heat management for gamers. Gaming CPU Price: Rs 31,500.













ASUS, being a well-known name in the PC gaming industry, comes up with this excellent gaming CPU that is integrated with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 3600X processor. Along with this, you can also find NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI GDDR6 6GB VRAM as a solid graphic card in this PC. This comes with a preloaded Windows 11 Home and is known for its stylish transparent side panels. Gaming CPU Price: Rs 72,990.







Step 2: The Inevitable Need For a Motherboard





If you really want to know the ins and outs of how to build a gaming PC, deciding on a motherboard is something you simply cannot afford to miss. In layman’s terms, a motherboard is a vast circuit board that is known to bridge all the components of your computer and aids in developing solid communication through various hardware.





As a gamer, if you’re looking to assemble a gaming PC, the selection of a motherboard vastly depends on what kind of CPU you are choosing. Some of the quintessential factors that are considered while selecting a motherboard are connectivity alternatives, CPU overclocking features, and so on. Even though most gamers don’t dive deep into the perspective of how to choose a motherboard but if a few are interested in knowing, the aspects that should be looked upon are platform, sockets & chipsets, form factor, GPU support, connectivity options, RAM, storage, etc.





Gaming Motherboards Online





Explore the best gaming motherboard options you can find online. Here, we've listed the top 3 motherboards that will help you to comprehend how to build a gaming PC for yourself. Check these out:









Step 3 - Time To Select The GPU (Graphic Processing Unit or Graphics Card)





On the hunt to know how to build a gaming PC? Have you considered what type of GPU would you be requiring? When it comes to gaming, GPU or graphics processing units have the most impact on how your gaming experience is going to be. In short, if you want your games to look fantabulous with all the special effects and graphics coming in perfectly, you require a good GPU.





GPUs are also commonly termed graphic cards. At the present time, the most popular GPUs available in the market are AMD and Nvidia. Now it all depends on what sort of budget you are constrained with.





For budget buyers, options like Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and Radeon RX 6500 (AMD) are the choices to go with. For high-end gamers who are ready to invest big, the best GPUs like Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti (which is considered the best of all) and AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (the second best) are a perfect choices. Remember, if you’re looking to enjoy superb resolutions and impressive frame rates, a good GPU selection is a must.





Best GPU Online





Take a look at some of the best GPUs available for purchase on the web:









Step 4 - How’s The Memory? Selecting RAM and ROM





While familiarizing the aspects of how to build a gaming PC, keeping a check on what’s the RAM and ROM or what’s the memory situation is something crucial. As far as RAM is considered, bigger is better. So, ideally, gamers looking to assemble a PC by themselves prefer a computer with 16 GB or 32 GB RAM.





Apart from RAM, there is HDD or hard disk drives or SSDs are considered. These are mostly used to store larger files that gamers mostly utilize to save their live stream videos, game progress, and similar data. You can always choose the best of the lot i.e. Samsung 980 Pro M.2 SSD and 3TB Seagate BarraCuda HDD.





Step 5 - Cases or Cabinets!





Have you ever wondered why gamers are so particular about what kind of case or cabinet they would like to have for their gaming PC? It is so because not only do these cases or cabinets keep the critical parts of your computer secure from external elements but these also come up with cooling solutions that eliminate the trouble that may cause due to overheating. In other words, to ensure an uninterrupted gaming experience for long hours, a good case or cabinet becomes necessary.





Best Gaming Cabinets/Cases Online





Navigate through the best gaming cabinets available online in India:





Ant Esports ICE-311MT Mid-Tower ATX Computer Case - 36% Off





Zebronics Zeb-Cronus Premium Gaming Cabinet - 33% Off





Step 6 - Match The Monitors





And since you have successfully completed the top 5 steps on how to build a gaming PC, let’s take a dig at another important step - selecting the right gaming monitor. And this is a big one as a good gaming monitor allows a soothing visual experience, the kind that you always crave.





To make it simple, let’s start with the options. For a beginner-level gamer, getting a 1920 x 1080 monitor or TV might suffice. But gamers aren’t easily satisfied. And so, you can also opt for gaming monitors with better resolution quality like 2540 x 1440 or 3840 x 2160, ensuring an awesome gaming experience. Now while selecting a gaming monitor, another aspect that should be highly considered is the refresh rate. Ideally, you should consider a gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 144 Hz or 240 Hz. Also, you can look out for the gaming monitor depending on what sort of GPU you have chosen.





Even though we would suggest you go with a gaming monitor under your budget, you can also seek the best monitors along with a premium price range.





Gaming Monitors Online





Explore some of the best gaming monitors online in India:









Step 7 - Gaming Keyboards And Mouse





This guide on how to build a gaming PC ends with the selection of the best gaming keyboards and mouse.





Selecting the right gaming keyboard isn’t easy. Especially with so many options floating around. Still, different gamers have varied choices with respect to keyboards. For instance, a few gamers crave the conventional feel of a membrane keyboard while others prefer more accurate tactical mechanical switches. More preferences like whether you want a wired or a wireless keyboard, do you need macro keys, and how significantly you find RGB lighting.





Like the keyboard, the gaming mouse is also an important parameter when it comes to building a gaming PC.





Gaming keyboards and gaming mouse online





Let's quickly take a look at some of the popular gaming keyboards and gaming mouse available online in India:









