Best VR Headsets In India: Virtual Reality At Its Best

Best VR Headsets in India: The invention and boost of virtual reality boxes and VR headsets are all because of the rapid rise of the gaming industry in the world. Gamers across the continents are now increasingly showing interest in experiencing the thrill and excitement of VR games. Having said that, if you’re also intrigued to know the best VR headsets for PC but are baffled about the right choice, then your search ends here. Apart from being portable and high-end in design, these VR headsets are also known for their state-of-the-art technology and smooth display.





So, for all those people who are in pursuit of the best VR headsets in India, take a quick look at some of the finest products picked by us on the basis of availability, popularity, features, and compatibility attributes. Select the one that checks all your casual and gaming requirements and fits in your budget too:





Best VR Headsets In India: What To Consider





When on the hunt to get the VR box or headset for your gaming or casual needs, it is important to crosscheck a few parameters listed below:





Resolution per eye

PPD or pixels per degree

Field view

Refresh rate

Display

Positional tracking









Best VR Headsets In India: Experience Next-Level Gaming





VR headsets are known for their ability to provide you with an immersive experience in a world that seems real but is only available on the graphics. The unparalleled rise of technology has paved the way for superior technology like virtual reality to get integrated into the gaming industry, resulting in the emergence of many VR headsets available online in India:





PROCUS, being an eminent brand, offers this stupendous VR headset that comes in black color and is compatible with both iOS and Android OS. The offered VR box comes with an in-built touch button, ensuring an enhanced gaming experience.









Moreover, this PROCUS VR headset is compatible with smartphones with screen sizes ranging from 4.7 inches to 6 inches. This headset will allow you to get an immersive metaverse experience and also ensure you watch 360-degree videos. VR Headsets Price: Rs 1,999.





Looking for the best VR headsets in India? Try this awesome VR headset from IRUSU that is integrated with Bluetooth technology to help you interact with VR-supported games. Available with fully-adjustable lenses, this VR headset comes with an in-built touch button and a three-way adjustable head strap, a foam ice cushion, and a Bluetooth remote.





This VR headset offers an immersive experience, an IMAX-level view, a 360-degree view angle, and HD optic lens. VR Headsets Price: 2,279.





When it comes to VR headsets, variation, smoothness, exquisite interface, and stunning display are some of the parameters that are most critical. All these parameters cross out with this advanced VR headset from Oculus Quest 2.









An epitome of a spectacular virtual reality headset, this product also allows you to connect it to your gaming-compatible PC/laptop so as to access a diversified range of PC VR games and experiences. VR Headsets Price: Rs 45,990.





The race to be included in the list of best VR Headsets has made a lot of brands design some impeccable products in the range. Along the same line, the PROCUS-ONE X VR headset is an excellent choice to go with.









This VR headset has a 100-degrees field of view and is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones. Moreover, the offered PROCUS VR headset is comfortable and lightweight in use, making it an extremely likely choice for gamers. VR Headset Price: Rs 2,699.





HP, being an eminent brand, comes up with this awesome VR headset that is known to provide an excellent resolution (4320 x 2160). With an impressive refresh rate of 90 Hz and a 114-degree field of view, this VR headset comes in an ergonomic design and is known for its full RGB subpixel stripe technology.









Moreover, this VR headset comes in the 18.59 x 8.41 x 7.49 cm dimension and weighs around 498.95 grams. VR Headset Price: Rs 92,802.





FAQs: Best VR Headsets In India





1. Which brand is best for VR headsets?







When it comes to selecting the best VR headsets in India vis-a-vis brands, Sony, HP, PROCUS, Irusu, etc, are some of the popular ones.





2. Which is the best VR headset for Android?





Some of the most popular VR headsets for Android OS are:





Oculus Quest 2.

BNEXT VR Headset is Compatible with iPhone and android phones

OIVO VR Headset is Compatible with Nintendo Switch

HTC Vive Pro Eye VR Headset

BNEXT VR Silver Headset





3. What's the highest quality VR?





As of now, HTC Vive Pro 2 is counted top among the best VR headsets in India.





4. Which VR headset to buy in 2023?





If you’re looking to unravel the best VR headsets in India, here’re some of the top options:





Meta Quest 2

Valve Index VR

HTC Vive Pro 2

HP Reverb G2

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite

Pimax 5K Super

Varjo Aero

Sony PlayStation VR











Explore more on the best VR headsets in India here.





