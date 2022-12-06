Best PS 5 Games For You: Get Details Of The Top-Rated Games For Playstation 5 Console

Best PS 5 Games: If you own a Playstation 5, you might be searching for the list of games that you can play on your console. Understanding what’re the top-rated PS5 games available can be really daunting as you have to go to every eCommerce website and seek the ratings on your own. However, if you know the one-stop junction where you can seek the best PS 5 games online, the task becomes much easier. In the same line, we have shortlisted some of the best PS5 games that you can purchase and immerse yourself in the world of gaming incredibly.





Best PS 5 Games: Enjoy Playstation 5 With These Fantabulous Options





For all football fans, Electronic Arts bring you the FIFA 23 Standard Edition. Ideal for PS 5 consoles, this FIFA 23 is an excellent choice for both, solo and multiplayer modes.





The modern HperMotion2 technology of this PS 5 game will allow you to play and feel the real-like football animation that you can find nowhere else. Moreover, this Playstation 5 game is appreciated for its gaming realism, new features, and amazing soccer dribbling techniques that will make you fall in love with FIFA 23. PS 5 FIFA 23 Price: Rs 4,068.





If you are a gamer, you know the name COD or call of duty. Now get ready to experience the world of arcade shooting and exciting multiplayer modes as Activision Classics comes up with the Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War for the PS 5 console.





This Playstation 5 game allows you to immerse in the world of the geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. You can play this PS 5 game with the snigle-player campaign by exploring iconic locales such as East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters, etc. PS 5 Call Of Duty Price: Rs 3,930.





If you’re a fan of adventure games, the Unchartered Legacy of Thieves is an excellent PS 5 game to go with. Versed with massive and highly-detailed environments amongst the other Unchartered games, this one comes with a gripping narrative and a vast adventure coaster spread across the Indian peninsula, which further comes with an amalgamation of urban, ancient, jungle, and other environments.









Thrilling action and an immersive gaming experience are what this Playstation 5 game is all about. PS 5 Unchartered Price: Rs 1,499.





Alert Spidy fans! Sony brings you a chance to experience and unravel the adventurous world of Spider-man through this PS 5 game.





Marvel’s Spider-Man gives you a hint of the world where you start your journey as Miles Morales (in his teenage) and looking to follow the footsteps of his mentor; Peter Parker. With exemplary graphics and superb narration, this PS5 game has all you want to enjoy gaming at its best. PS 5 Spider-Man Price: Rs 2,854.





Maximum Games present to you WRC 9, another awesome choice to play on your Playstation 5 console. This PS5 game is the official one of the world rally championships.





Available with 3 new rallies namely Keyna, Japan, and New Zealand, this Playstation 5 game comes with more than 100 stages to tackle and allows you to explore more than 15 historical cars. Appreciated for its incredible game realism, this one also has a club system where you’re allowed to develop your own online championships to play with multiplayer across the world. WRC 9 PS 5 Game Price: Rs 5,409.















Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.