Best PS 5 Controllers In India: Swift Response, Super Precision, And Immersive Experience

Best PS 5 Controllers In India: Time to replace your old Playstation 5 gaming controller with a new one? What sort of PS5 gamepad are you pursuing? It’s quite obvious that when gamers look to shortlist that one gaming controller that can go perfectly with their PS5 consoles, they look for a number of factors like gaming buttons, analog triggers, vibration motors, precision, response time, connectivity options, and many more. Along with this, when in pursuit of the best PS5 controllers online, you would also look at different price ranges and brands that are available.





So, for all those who are interested in knowing about the best Playstation 5 controllers in India, take a look at the top-rated purchase options available online:







Best PS 5 Controllers In India: Top Choices Online





When talking about the finest Playstation 5 controllers available online, don’t get confused as we have jotted down the best alternatives available on the web. Take a look and get the most-suited one for your PS5 console today:











If you own Playstation 5, then take a look at this fantastic gaming controller from Sony itself. Available in stylish white color, this Sony PS 5 controller comes in an evolved design and is appreciated for its in-built microphone that can be connected via a 3.5 mm headphone jack.





Buy Now





Moreover, this PS5 controller has an in-built speaker that allows you to experience the higher-fidelity1 sound effects with clarity. Adaptive triggers2 and haptic feedback2 allow this PS5 controller to be counted among the best available in the market. Playstation 5 controller price: Rs 5,098.





Another one from Sony, this DualSense PS 5 controller is a treat for pro gamers. Using this Playstation 5 controller you can experience the in-game action and simulated environment, thanks to the haptic feedback2 feature.





Buy Now





In addition to this, the offered PS 5 controller has adaptive triggers that enable you to connect with the game physically by letting you experience the on-screen action immersively. PS 5 controller price: Rs 5,798.





Don’t miss this superb-looking PS 5 controller from Sony. An ideal choice for those who are seeking a premium-range Playstation 5 controller, this one comes in a starlight blue color.





Buy Now





Known for its easy handling and state-of-art gaming buttons, this PS 5 controller also allows you to keep on experiencing the game with total immersion, owing to its analog triggers and superb vibration motors. Playstation 5 controller price: Rs 6,999.





Who we are kidding? Every gamer loves to have a black-colored gaming controller and this is why the offered PS 5 controller is a special one. Branded by Sony, this Playstation 5 controller comes with an in-built speaker that allows you to clearly hear the game sound, ensuring a completely immersive experience.





Buy Now





Along with this, the offered Sony PS 5 controller is applauded for its intuitive motion control feature, owing to its in-built accelerometer and gyroscope. PS 5 controller price: Rs 5,699.





Last but not the least, this PS 5 controller from Sony is a perfect gamepad. Ideal for female gamers because of its vibrant pink color, this Playstation 5 controller comes with an integrated speaker that allows you to hear the higher-fidelity sound effects perfectly.





Buy Now





Available with an in-built battery, this PS 5 controller comes with an incredible “CREATE” button that allows you to generate gaming content and stream your adventures live to the world. Playstation 5 controller price: Rs 6,900.











Explore more on the best PS 5 gaming controllers here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.