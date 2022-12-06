Best PC Gaming Controllers In India: Swift Response And Extreme Precision Tagged Along

PC Gaming Controllers: The world of gaming came from PC and is still, to an extent, sticking to the oldest format of online gaming. PC gamers are quite considerate about the type of controller they are playing with. It’s not just having the pleasure of possessing an expensive one but the one gaming controller that fits perfectly with your speed, and finger movements, and offers you the best accuracy when it matters the most. Thanks to technological advancements, you can get both in-wired gaming controllers and wireless ones.





However, if you will search for the top PC gaming controllers online, you can easily get confused, owing to the pile-up of numerous options. And thus, we have come up with the most popular gaming controllers for you that are available for purchase on the web. Take a look and get the most amazing one for yourself today:





Best PC Gaming Controllers In India





Seeking the top gaming controllers for PC? Rejoice as we jot down some of the highly sold PC gaming controllers in India online. Happy Gaming!





Let’s start with one of the premium ones. Loved by people, this PC gaming controller from PowerA is the one to go with. Available with customizable LED color combinations, this PC gaming controller comes with three distinct lights.





Known for its state-of-art buttons, this PC gaming controller comes with 3-way trigger locks for super-accurate throws. Available with a 3.5 mm stereo audio jack, this gaming controller comes with dual rumble motors that ensure an immersive experience. PC gaming controller price: Rs 3,999.





Logitech, being an eminent name in the computer accessories market, offers this astonishingly high-performance wireless gamepad. The Logitech G F710 gamepad simply works when you insert the nano-receiver into a USB port.





Appreciated for its swift 2.4 GHz data transmission without any delays or lags, this Logitech gamepad comes with a 4-switch D-pad. Versed with dual vibration feedback motors, this gamepad works well with Android TV. PC gaming controller price: Rs 2,999.





Satiate your PC gaming experience with this popular controller from Redgear that is compatible with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10 operating systems only.









This PC gaming controller flaunts its 2.4 GHz wireless technology and is known to support up to 10 meters of range, eliminating the hassle of cables and wires tangled all over your room. Available with an in-built Lithium-ion battery, this Redgear gamepad comes with a simple plug & play attribute. PC gaming controller price: Rs 1,699.





Although ideal for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, this gaming controller from PowerA is quite good enough for PC gaming too.









Integrated with dual rumble motors, this PC gaming controller comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack and a swift response headset dial & volume control feature. Available with 2 mappable modern gaming buttons, this gamepad is known for its ergonomic design and excellent control. PC gaming controller price: Rs 3,299.





Don’t miss this impeccable PC gaming controller from Cosmic Byte that also goes well with PS3 consoles. Compatible with Windows XP, 7, 8, and 10 operating systems, this PC gamepad comes with mappable buttons and is versed with a turbo mode, and is appreciated for its super-accurate eight-way D cross.









Flaunting its 2.4 GHz wireless technology, this Cosmic Byte gamepad has analog triggers & vibration effects, ensuring a completely immersive experience for players. PC gaming controller price: Rs 1,699.















