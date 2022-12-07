Best Gaming PC In India: Top Picks For Gamers; Details Inside

Best Gaming PC In India: PC gaming is not just about the controllers and mouses you choose to play with but is also about what kind of computer you are using when enjoying your favorite game. The relevance of a gaming PC is quite high, especially if you’ll ask any professional gamer. Needless to say, the world of gaming still revolves around PC gaming, and people associated with this are still quite crazy and excited when it comes to choosing the right computer.





Talking about the best gaming PC, you would have to come up with a long checklist that incorporates features like RAM capacity, refresh rate, processor speed, graphic cards, and similar others. Different gamers have varied sets of requirements and when it comes to actually shortlist the best PC for gaming, here’s something that can ease your purchase decision and direct you toward the right pick for your need:





Best Gaming PC In India: Top PC Brands Online





In the world of PC gaming, it becomes quintessential to choose the right computer. The one that goes well with your gaming style and gives you a totally immersive experience without any trouble like lags, glitches, and so on. And so, as a professional gamer, you have to be extremely choosy as to what kind of computer you want for your PC gaming needs. Here’re a few options that you can start with:





Check out this gaming PC from Electrobot that is a premium computer for professional gamers. Ideal for PC gaming lovers, this desktop comes with a Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G 6-Core 3.7GHz (4.20 GHz Max Turbo) processor and has a RAM of 16 GB.









Along with this, the offered gaming PC comes with a memory space of 1 TB and has an overall of 6 connectivity ports. This gaming PC comes with an Integrated AMD Raedon graphics card and is versed with an Ant eSports ICE 130 AG cabinet. Gaming PC Price: Rs 39,999.





Raise your gaming performance with this impeccable Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming PC that comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor. Appreciated for its 3.4 GHz - 4.6 GHz processing speed, this gaming PC comes with transparent side panels and has an integrated RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 graphics card.





Known for its Ray Tracing Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors, this desktop will make your PC gaming experience simply unmatched. Gaming PC Price: Rs 1,49,990.





ASUS, being a prominent name, offers you this remarkable gaming PC that comes with 8 GB RAM and 1 TB storage space. The offered ASUS desktop is available with an integrated 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and is known for its 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10400F processor.









Moreover, this ASUS gaming desktop comes with a preloaded Windows 10 Home and flaunts its impressive 4.3 GHz turbo speed. Gaming PC price: Rs 89,990.





If you’re a pro gamer who never compromises on the quality of your PC gaming experience, then this Dell Alienware is the one gaming desktop you cannot ignore. The offered Dell gaming PC comes with 16 GB RAM and massive (1 TB + 512 GB storage space), offering you plenty of memory to save your game videos and progress.









Versed with an NVIDIA RTX 3070 (8GB GDDR6 LHR) graphics card, this gaming PC flaunts its revolutionary design, optimized airflow, and upgraded thermals. Gaming PC Price: Rs 2,74,990.









Check out another premium-range ASUS gaming PC that comes with an RGB mechanical keyboard and a ROG Gladius II mouse. Versed with a powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700KF processor, this ASUS gaming desktop comes with a preloaded Windows 10 Home that has an incredible 32 GB RAM, offering you the leverage to play any game on your computer smoothly and effortlessly.









The dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB GDDR6 graphics card gives the best gaming experience you can ever imagine. Gaming PC Price: Rs 2,59,999.





Even though a lot of gamers wouldn’t agree but not including Apple 2021 iMac, a powerful PC would be an injustice. Available with a 4.5K retina display, this Apple 2021 iMac has 8 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 512 GB.









Versed with the powerful Mac OS, this Apple desktop has a 24-inch display and is available with a 1080p facetime HD camera. Available with 4 USB ports, this Apple PC is just 11.5 mm thin and has three integrated studio mics. Apple iMac Price: Rs 1,48,490.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.