Best Green Tea Brands In India (February 2023)

Green Tea has taken the world by storm because of its health benefits. Its popularity is due to the fact that it is associated with weight loss! Green tea contains almost no calories when made in water without the addition of milk or sugar. Green tea benefits do not only stop here but have several health advantages. For a healthier lifestyle, it is, therefore, preferable to replace our everyday tea and coffee with green tea. The younger generation is becoming health conscious and as a result, people are getting aware of the benefits of green tea.





Infused with fresh leaves green tea benefits both health and skin. When it comes to choosing the best green tea brands there are certain factors that one should consider like quality, caffeine content, flavor, and lots more. Opting for an organic one is the best option. The benefits of green tea are also known as an immunity booster too.





Green Tea Benefits





Aids weight loss

Helps in repairing damaged skin

Boost metabolism

Lower cholesterol

Reduced inflammation





Best Green Tea Brands











We have curated a list of excellent green teas that you can add to your daily diet! With so many benefits of green tea getting one with fresh leaves can improve your health in many ways.





Girnar Detox Green Tea





As soon as you open the box of Girnar Green Tea you can notice the soothing aroma and the fresh leaves. A great detox drink that you can intake on empty stomach and after your dinner. Drinking

this green tea benefits both your health and skin besides keeping you hydrated. All you have to do is just sip a cup of green tea to keep yourself fit and healthy. Girnar Green Tea Price: Rs 1,320.





Bigelow Decaffeinated Organic Green Tea





The benefits of green tea (organic) are endless. This one from Bigelow is enriched with great flavor too. Incorporating this green tea into your everyday diet will help your body to be in shape and also protect you from cardiovascular diseases. Each tea bag is packed in a foil pouch to shield the green





tea from the air, moisture, and other odors that could impair the flavor. Their green tea leaves are hand-picked from high-elevated gardens. Bigelow Green Tea Price: Rs 1,286.





Tetley Lemon & Honey Flavored Green Tea





Infused with the flavor of lemon and honey this Tetley green tea comes with a rich flavor. It contains lots of antioxidants. The antioxidant in this green tea aid in the body's cleansing, and vitamin C





supports the immune system. This green tea has no calories and offers advantages including enhancing fat metabolism, maintaining hydration, and making you feel light and refreshed. Tetley Green Tea Price: Rs 469.





Lipton Honey Lemon Green Tea Bags





Lipton Green Tea benefits can be seen not only in your waist but also in your metabolism and immune system. With the goodness of honey and lemon, it contains an abundance of phytonutrients





and antioxidants. A warm cup of green tea can also give you relief from stress keeping you calm and relaxed preventing cardiovascular diseases. Lipton Green Tea Price: Rs 538.





Organic India Tulsi Green Tea





The combination of Tusli, Lemon, and Ginger makes this green tea from organic boost your stamina and metabolism. The tea is packed with delicious taste and many health benefits that help in





detoxification and weight loss. Enjoy every sip with the goodness of fresh leaves. Organic Green Tea Price: Rs 164.





Best Green Tea Brands: FAQ





1. What are the benefits of green tea?





Helps in weight loss

Repairs damaged skin

Boost metabolism

Lower cholesterol

Reduced inflammation





2. What are the best brands of green tea?

Tetley, Organic India, Lipton, and Girnar are some of the renowned brands of green tea.





3. Does Green Tea benefits both hair and skin?

Yes, Green Tea gives you flawless skin and hair.





4. What is the best time to drink green tea?

The best time to drink green tea is in the morning and post-dinner.





