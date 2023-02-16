Best Amla Juice In India: Amla, also referred to as Indian Gooseberry, is a fruit that is grown in Asia. The best Amla juice is well-known due to its uses in both medicine and food. You can drink its juice as it has high vitamins A, C, and E. The benefits of Amla juice are well-known to everyone. Having Amla juice can help you in weight loss, helps in reducing cholesterol levels, and improves your digestive system. It also contains small amounts of calcium and iron. The best Amla juice benefits people of all age groups. Drinking this beverage every day and keep you fit and healthy.





The benefits of Amla juice are not only limited to health but can also give you glowing skin and strong hair. Along with Vitamin C, Amla juice is also rich in phosphorous. This is a complete nutritional drink. While you're a teenager, you could experience a lot of hair-related issues, but as you get older, the worst hair issue that you will start noticing is premature grey hair. Sipping a glass of the best Amla juice will help you to get rid of hair issues, such as dandruff, dryness, etc.





Read More: Best Chamomile Tea In India





Best Amla Juice In India





The benefit of Amla juice is also related to a strong immune system. If you want to get the best Amla juice then we have shortlisted some of the brands. Check out!!









Baidyanath Vansaar Amla Juice





One of the best Amla juice to pick from for weight loss is Baidyanath. They can help you with the best weight reduction because they only use natural ingredients. The benefits of Amla juice can cure

Check Here

a variety of ailments, including obesity, diabetes, indigestion, skin issues, and more. Having this juice also gives you relief from cough and cold. Baidyanath Amla Juice Price: Rs 198.





Kapiva Wild Amla Juice





The fact that the Kapiva Wild Amla Juice is prepared from wild amlas is its key selling point. You obtain more nutrients because these amlas are smaller in size and have less water in them. This is the biggest benefit of Amla juice. This cold-pressed juice is entirely natural since no chemicals were





Check Here

used in its production. You simply receive the essential nutrients from the amla without any additional sugar or water. It is loaded with calcium and vitamin C, both of which support a stronger immune system. Amla juice benefits the skin too as it reduces the signs of aging. Kapiva Amla Juice Price: Rs 257.





Dabur Amla Juice





The benefits of Amla Juice from Dabur are many. The juice is great for liver health and aids in improving digestive functions. For an effective result consume this best Amla juice on empty

Check Here

stomach. This is also a great weight loss booster. There is no artificial sweetener used in this juice and is 100% natural juice. Dabur Amla Juice Price: Rs 181.





Read More: Best Aloe Vera Juice Brands In India





Vitro Naturals Premium Amla Juice





Looking for a powerful drink to increase immunity? The benefits of this Amla juice from Vitro Naturals are for both health and beauty. This juice helps improve your overall health in numerous





Check Here

ways, including weight loss too. Drinking this best Amla Juice can give you energy, and relief from digestive issues as these are some of the added benefits of Amla juice. Vitro Naturals Amla Juice Price: Rs 359.





Zandu Amla Juice





Another finest choice for the best Amla juice in India is from Zandu. This is a well-known brand and is infused with Gilloy, Tulsi, Shigru, Yashti, and Ashwagandha. All the Ayurvedic herbs mixed in this

Check Here

drink make this Amla juice packed with nutrients and vitamins. The vitamin C content of this 100% Ayurvedic amla juice is high. It also has iron and fiber because it is only made from fresh amla. Zandu Amla Juice Price: Rs 194.





Best Amla Juice In India: FAQ





1. Which brand is the best amla juice?

Kapiva, Baidyanath, Dabur, and Zandu are some of the best Amla juice brands in India.





2. What are the benefits of Amla juice?





Helps in weight loss

Gives a glowing skin

Prevent premature greying of hair

Aids in digestion

Rich in vitamin C

3. Does Amla juice benefit our immune system?

Yes, drinking Amla juice every day can boost your immune system.





4. What happens if we drink Amla juice daily?

Consuming Amla juice every day can improve kidney, liver, and heart health, enhance immune function and hair growth, and promote digestive health.





Explore more options on the best Amla juice in India







Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.