Women Dress For Mehendi Function: Look Fab At Your Verre Di Wedding

Dress For Mehendi Function: The most beautiful decision somebody can make is to get married. Living and enjoying together as two souls and two families is such a lovely experience. The wedding season is here and the most exciting one is the pre-wedding function like Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet, and Cocktails. Indian culture is all about celebrating the ritual with full enthusiasm. If your friend or cousin is getting married soon then by now you must have decided on the dress for Mehendi function. These dresses for women come in various designs to raise your fashion statement. The theme for any Mehendi function is green. Now the most common question that arises for every girl is “what to wear in the Mehendi?” So we are here to answer this question and make you look the best among all your friends.





Traditional dresses for women are something that makes them look gorgeous and pretty without any effort. The wedding season is when everyone goes for a saree, suit, and lehengas. If you are looking to wear something chic and unique for the Mehendi function then you are at the right place. With trendy designs and heavy work in these different shades of green color, we are sure you will look no less than a diva. Experiment with your look and be wedding-ready by wearing a classic dress for Mehendi function.













Dress For Mehendi Function





Pump up your Mehendi look with these dresses that are not only stylish but also comfortable. So, you can drink, eat, dance, and have fun at the function.









Making a statement dress for Mehendi function this sharara suit gives a royal and refreshing look. This color is for all brides or bridesmaids. If you want to follow the trend of wearing green but give a

contrasting look then this dress will steal everyone's heart. Crafted of high-quality poly crepe and a beautiful design this suit will enhance your overall look. Salwar Suit Price: Rs 849.









Talking about Mehendi dresses for women, Anarkali Gown is the latest trend. With heavy golden patterns embellished all over the gown accessorize this with heavy jhumkis and open hair. Made of





pure georgette this is the best Mehendi function dress to make you look glamorous. Opt for a no-makeup fresh look with light lipstick. Salwar Suit Price: Rs 1,199.









You can never go wrong with a net lehenga choli. This dress for Mehendi function can look great on the bride too. The zari and stonework will give a rich and royal look. To look gorgeous pair this with

gold jewelry and a low bun. If you want to provide a contrast and out-of-the-box look then you can team up this with a red or golden color blouse. This is a semi-stitched lehenga and you can go for a designer blouse. Lehenga Price: Rs 844.





Many of us prefer floral prints and if you are also one then check out this pretty semi-stitched lehenga. You can alter this as per your choice. However, the boat neck design will look great and add

beauty to this Mehendi function dress. There are many shades available in this design. But if you are looking specifically for Mehendi then the green color always tops the list. Go for dewy makeup and a dark shade of lipstick. Lehenga Price: Rs 2,849.









Are you the one who loves wearing a saree? Well, this simple yet sophisticated saree be a great dress for Mehendi function. The georgette saree will keep you relaxed and in the winter season you





can pair this with a full sleeves black or white top. To add a glam look accessorize this with a black color broad belt and oxidized jewelry. Saree Price: Rs 699.





