Wedding Dresses For Women: From Lehengas To Sarees, Find Everything You Would Want

Wedding Dresses For Women: Excited about your friend's wedding? Glam up this wedding season with a unique desi look. The color of your outfit, jewelry, makeup, and everything plays a major role in summing up the entire outfit. Wedding dresses for women can be both traditional or you can also opt for Indo-western looks. Sarees, lehengas, traditional dresses, and skirts there is much attire that you can choose from. After all, being the bridesmaid deserves the best wedding dresses than any other. There are many options that one can experiment with, from a chic saree to a classy gown to a beautiful lehenga choli combination. The most important thing to remember in all the jazz of a wedding is comfort. It is imperative to dress comfortably and present oneself in the best way.





It is important to balance both fashion and comfort. Ladies, we understand the race of looking the best at any wedding function. We also know you love getting compliments for your attire and look. So let's make your wish come true. This wedding season goes for making some distinctive and out-of-the-box fashion statements and becoming a trendsetter. You can choose modern and stylish prints for wedding dresses for women like floral, abstract, pastel, etc.













Wedding Dresses For Women





Taking some inspiration from tinsel town’s bridesmaids we have curated some elegant and gorgeous wedding dresses for women. These can be worn on any occasion be it Mehendi, Sangeet, Cocktail, and even on the wedding day. Check out some great fashion dresses from sarees, and lehengas.









Read and golden are the colors of the wedding season that never goes out of fashion. This wedding saree for women is something that will make you look elegant in an easy way. Accessorize this saree

Check Here

with a gold necklace and heavy jhumkis. Pair it with golden heels. If you are looking for affordable wedding dresses for women then this one is for you. These sarees are available in many colors that you can choose from. Saree Price: Rs 559.









A great way to ace your wedding look is by pairing this orange, pink and green saree with a choker set. To give a contrasting look you can wear a dark pink color blouse with a stylish design. Get a





Check Here

messy bun hairdo with a gajra to give a traditional look. The heavy border design in this chiffon saree makes it a must-have in this wedding season. What more do you require to enjoy yourself at the wedding festivities? Looking your best and being comfortable enough. Saree Price: Rs 1,599.









This Lehenga choli is a true beauty to grab everyone's attention. The most preferred wedding dresses for women are lehengas and these can be worn at any wedding event. The simple yet





Check Here

elegant floral print bottom and plain choli with heavy dupatta make it attractive. There are many color options available. These are semi-stitched wedding dresses that can be altered as per your design. Lehenga Price: Rs 999.





Your sangeet outfit needs to not only be awestruck but also comfortable. Crafted of 80% Net and 20% Polyester the heavy embroidery work is something to die for and complements the diamond

Check Here

work. These wedding dresses for women give a classy look. These types of lehengas can be teamed up with oxidized jewelry. There are two colors available in this lehenga. Do not miss out on this wedding dress or else you will regret it later. Lehenga Price: Rs 945.









Wedding dresses for women that offer both comfort and style are Anarkali suits. The elegance and grace that these suits bring will give you a glamorous look. This Anarkali suit is what the wedding

Check Here

season wants us to be in. The heavy golden work on the sleeves neck and border give a royal look. Accessorize this with gold mangtikka and heavy jhumki with dewy makeup. Suit Price: Rs 1,349.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.