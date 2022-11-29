Warm Cardigans For Women: Keet It Stylish And Cozy This Winter Season

Warm Cardigans For Women: Winter season is all about being lazy and spending the whole day inside the blanket with a sip of coffee. However, this is also the best time of the year to play with fashion. Layering your clothes to keep you warm and prevent the chilling winters is a common practice that we follow. This winter season you cannot make do without stylish cardigans for women. You can wear this cardigan sweater in a unique and different way. They come in a loose fit, oversized, or slim fit and it's up to your style and comfort which one to choose. As Christmas and New Year are coming and we all have plans to attend parties. Why not try this cardigan sweater for women with a dress or high-waist-fitted jeans and long boots? Complete your look with an elegant handbag.





Also, this is the time of wedding season and the most preferred outfit is a sarees. Now ladies can understand the pain of looking both fashionable and also keeping themselves warm. You can pair these cardigan sweaters with sarees so that you can look glamorous by keeping yourself protected from harsh winters.





Warm Cardigans For Women





Scroll down to get a peek at some of the gorgeous and warm cardigan sweaters for women.









Are you the one who loves acing winter fashion? This cardigan for women is designed with a hood to keep you warm from the top. It also ensures ultimate comfort besides making you look stylish. The knitted design has both a zip and button so you can either unzip it and keep it open or close the buttons if you are feeling too cold. Layer this with a black or white pullover and jeans. Cardigan Price: Rs 10,406.





Women and their love for front-open cardigans are unmatched. Whether you are wearing an Indian outfit or a dress wearing this will give you a royal look. Available in many colors you can play around with colors even while wearing it for official purposes. The irregular hem design makes it unique and glamorous. Pair it with heels to put your best fashion sense forward. Cardigan Price: Rs 5225.





This could be your go-to look for casual or office wear. During the winter season when you wish to keep it simple yet classy then these v-neck cardigans are applauded for their versatility. There are many ways to pair them as you can wear them on Kurtis and even jeans. The soft touch cardigan is crafted of Blended Wool to keep you cozy and comfy. Cardigan Price: Rs 1049.





Looking for stylish printed cardigans? This one from eWools ensures a comfy fit and attractive design. They are available in many colors to give you a chic look. The soft and warm cardigan sweater is made of 100% acro wool. Assuring you of the best quality this is the best pick for the winter season. Cardigan Price: Rs 772.





Get this influencers-styled oversized open cardigan sweater which looks mind-blowing in every outfit. This comes in Nylon and Acrylic with a knit design to make you look gorgeous and stylish. Pair this with fitted jeans or jeggings. You can also wear this with a dress and long boots. This open cardigan comes with a pocket to keep your hands warm. Cardigan Price: Rs 4789.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.