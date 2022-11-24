Sarees For Women: 4 Times Shilpa Shetty Kundra Slayed In Desi Vibes And Inspired Us For The Wedding Season

Sarees For Women: Planning to attend a wedding? Wedding shopping is very difficult and confusing too. Many of us wish to stock our wardrobes with bright colors while some prefer pastel colors. But can any attire match the vibes of sarees? Well, we don't think so. Saree is a go-to attire for any wedding ceremony be it day or night. Many Bollywood celebrities adorn them in glamorous ways. The best example is Shilpa Shetty Kundra who always makes a headline for her saree look.





Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted many times wearing sarees for festivals, weddings, events, etc. If you are searching for a partywear saree then this Bollywood celebrity gave us some major fashion goals that we couldn't stop from purchasing sarees online. Standout in saree look in this wedding season.





Read More: Bridal Lehenga For Mehendi





Check out these 4 looks of Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a saree and get inspired to wear this wedding season.









Keep the wedding spirit high with this elegant red saree. For girls who prefer wearing bright colors in the wedding season then you can go for this saree pattern. This plain saree with an embellished fringe blouse made it sophisticated and glamorous. The high ponytail and heavy silver jhumkis and ring make it perfect for the wedding. This partywear saree is a must in every women's wardrobe.









Proving that a simple saree can look gorgeous too. This plain saree worn by Shilpa Shetty is a treat to our eyes. To make it look attractive she wore a floral print saree. The loose bun and minimal makeup can be your go-to look for this wedding season.











A perfect party wear saree that you can wear without giving a single thought. For those who do not know how to drape sarees then you can opt for this ready-pleated pink saree. The heavily embroidered blouse, less makeup, and minimal accessories is giving a chic look









Get inspired by this look and slay in this wedding season in sarees. Shilpa gave a royal touch with her high-neck sleeveless blouse and open hair. The clutch bag matched her attire and we loved her style innovation. This gave her a royal look.





Read More: Best Silk Sarees In India





Elegant Sarees Online





Explore some of the best sarees online for this wedding season to match the look of Shilpa Shetty Kundra:





Buy Now

Buy Now

Buy Now



Buy Now

Explore more options for sarees





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.