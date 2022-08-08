Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 Best Rakhi Gifts Ideas For Sisters

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Are you looking for the best Raksha Bandhan gift ideas for your sisters? If yes, you have come to the right place. Take a look at some of the popular and affordable Rakhi gifts available online.





When is Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date?

This year Rakshabandhan 2022 dates are on the 11th and 12th of August. These multiple festival dates are due to nakshatra dosha.

The festival of love between siblings Raksha Bandhan 2022 is just a few days away. The majority of you might be browsing different websites to find the best gifts for sister.

Here are a few Raksha Bandhan gifts ideas for your sister you can buy today before the rituals begin if you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet.





Raksha Bandhan 2022: Gifts for sister





Fossil Original Boyfriend Analog Silver Dial Watch









This stylish Analog Watch from Fossil can be the right pick for your sister to gift during this Rakhi. The stainless steel material comes with 12 Millimeters case thickness making this look smart and stylish. Your sister can wear this on any occasion and with any outfit. Make this Raksha Bandhan 2022 the memorable and best one by gifting your sister this watch.





TYA Makeup Kit + 5 Pcs Makeup Brush + 2 Pc Blender Puff Combo









This is the best Raksha Bandhan gift idea for sisters who love doing make-up. The complete makeup set from TYA includes two shades of compact powders, eye shadows, juicy lip colors, 24 eye shades, bush, 2 face powders, 4 lip colors, 5 Pcs makeup brushes, and 2 sponge puffs. The face powder included both shimmy and non-shimmery.





Ada Hand Embroidered Lucknowi Chikankari Kurta





A Rakhi gift for sister is incomplete without a graceful and elegant Chikankari kurta. This kurta from ADA is handcrafted with Ulti Bakhiya, Phanda, Ghas Patti, and Keel Kangan. This knee-length kurta with a round neck can be paired with a white palazzo and pink dupatta.





GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Pendant With Chain









For all the jewelry lover sisters who like simple and sophisticated pendants, this one from GIVA can be an ideal pick to gift your sister. Made with premium quality AAA+ and 8mm shiny zircon this can be paired perfectly with a party gown or dress. This stunning pendant is made of 925 sterling silver and comes with a chain.





Lavie Women's Horse Bag









Another good Raksha Bandhan gift idea for sister- a high-quality handbag. Lavie promises a stylish and quality handbag. This bag is durable, versatile, lightweight, and available in many trendy colors. You can choose as per the choice of your sister. This horse handbag comes with a top zip closure for safety and security. The interior has 2 main compartments, giving enough space to keep belonging.







Bella Vita Organic Glam Perfume





The perfume from Bella Vista gives a pleasing floral fruity fragrance and can be a good option for gifting your sister during this Raksha Bandhan.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.