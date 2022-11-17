From Mouni Roy To Parineeti Chopra, Flaunt These Bollywood-Inspired Black Sarees For The Wedding Season

Stylish Black Sarees For Wedding: Planning to visit your best friend's wedding? You must have spotted many celebrities like Mouni Roy and Parineeti Chopra who draped gorgeous black sarees. So, why not wear a similar black wedding saree and look drop-dead gorgeous?

By Sneha Singh
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 05:19 PM IST
From Mouni Roy To Parineeti Chopra, Flaunt These Bollywood-Inspired Black Sarees For The Wedding Season
Black Sarees

Stylish Black Sarees For Wedding: Just like a little black dress having an exquisite black saree is a must in your wardrobe. If you are Melanophile and preparing to attend any upcoming wedding then we have something for you. Why not wear a beautiful and gorgeous black saree for this wedding season? Be it sequin, silk, or georgette black saree what can be a better way to take inspiration from the stylish divas who are the trendsetters? Yes, the evergreen beauty and woman of substance, Mouni Roy and Parineeti Chopra wore a black saree at an event where they looked stylish and graceful too. 


Wearing a black saree for wedding will make you look slim and glamorous too just like Mouni Roy and Parineeti Chopra. Just get a smoky eye and wear light lipstick that's it. You will be a stunner with the perfect effortless chic look. Get inspired by these B- town celebs and flaunt them in a different style this wedding season. These black wedding sarees will make you stand out in the crowd. 


Celebs Who Slayed In Black Saree


Scroll down to check out these Bollywood diva's saree look for the wedding season


Mouni Roy


black saree



The fashion icon and inspiration of many girls Mouni Roy was seen adoring an elegant black saree at an event. With golden embroidery work in a saree, she chose to keep her makeup light while only focusing on her eyes and wearing a bright color lipstick. With the heavy gold earrings and bracelet, she also gave a traditional touch. This complete black saree look will go perfectly for this wedding season with a neat bun. Check out some similar saree online:


Applix Style Women's Soft Lichi Silk Saree

 

black saree



Womanista Jacquard Georgette Saree

 

black saree



PERFECTBLUE Women's Cotton Silk Saree

 

black saree



Parineeti Chopra

black saree

Recently Parineeti Chopra was spotted adorning a fashionable chiffon black saree. For jewelry, she just opted for a silver heavy earring. She just played with her eyes to get a gorgeous look. You can also go for a plunged neckline blouse in the wedding season as these are the latest trends in blouses. The chantilly lace adds elegance and refinement to the saree. Check out some similar saree online:


SIRIL Women's Rasel Net Saree with Blouse

 

black saree



Sidhidata Women's Sequence Work Georgette Saree 

 

black saree



Womanista Women Saree

 

black saree



 

Stylish Black Sarees For Wedding


We have listed below some best black sarees that you can wear with style and elegance just like Mouni Roy and Parineeti Chopra:


GoSriKi Women's Jute Silk Saree

 

black saree



This stylish jute silk black saree has an elegant and sober design. Pair this saree with black metal jewelry and a clutch bag to look picture-perfect. Saree Price: Rs 549.


Womanista Georgette Saree

 

black saree



With a floral print, this Georgette Saree is 100%Synthetic. The mirror work lace design makes this saree graceful. Pair this saree with a crop top to look stylish. Saree Price: Rs 619.


Sidhidata Women's Full-Crushed Satin Saree


black saree



Love wearing a satin saree? Then this crushed pleated saree can give you the perfect drape. Wear this saree in the upcoming wedding season. Saree Price: Rs 699.


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

