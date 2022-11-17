From Mouni Roy To Parineeti Chopra, Flaunt These Bollywood-Inspired Black Sarees For The Wedding Season

Stylish Black Sarees For Wedding: Just like a little black dress having an exquisite black saree is a must in your wardrobe. If you are Melanophile and preparing to attend any upcoming wedding then we have something for you. Why not wear a beautiful and gorgeous black saree for this wedding season? Be it sequin, silk, or georgette black saree what can be a better way to take inspiration from the stylish divas who are the trendsetters? Yes, the evergreen beauty and woman of substance, Mouni Roy and Parineeti Chopra wore a black saree at an event where they looked stylish and graceful too.





Wearing a black saree for wedding will make you look slim and glamorous too just like Mouni Roy and Parineeti Chopra. Just get a smoky eye and wear light lipstick that's it. You will be a stunner with the perfect effortless chic look. Get inspired by these B- town celebs and flaunt them in a different style this wedding season. These black wedding sarees will make you stand out in the crowd.





Celebs Who Slayed In Black Saree





Scroll down to check out these Bollywood diva's saree look for the wedding season





Mouni Roy











The fashion icon and inspiration of many girls Mouni Roy was seen adoring an elegant black saree at an event. With golden embroidery work in a saree, she chose to keep her makeup light while only focusing on her eyes and wearing a bright color lipstick. With the heavy gold earrings and bracelet, she also gave a traditional touch. This complete black saree look will go perfectly for this wedding season with a neat bun. Check out some similar saree online:





Buy Now

Buy Now

Buy Now





Parineeti Chopra

Recently Parineeti Chopra was spotted adorning a fashionable chiffon black saree. For jewelry, she just opted for a silver heavy earring. She just played with her eyes to get a gorgeous look. You can also go for a plunged neckline blouse in the wedding season as these are the latest trends in blouses. The chantilly lace adds elegance and refinement to the saree. Check out some similar saree online:





Buy Now

Buy Now

Buy Now

Stylish Black Sarees For Wedding





We have listed below some best black sarees that you can wear with style and elegance just like Mouni Roy and Parineeti Chopra:





Buy Now

This stylish jute silk black saree has an elegant and sober design. Pair this saree with black metal jewelry and a clutch bag to look picture-perfect. Saree Price: Rs 549.





Buy Now

With a floral print, this Georgette Saree is 100%Synthetic. The mirror work lace design makes this saree graceful. Pair this saree with a crop top to look stylish. Saree Price: Rs 619.









Buy Now

Love wearing a satin saree? Then this crushed pleated saree can give you the perfect drape. Wear this saree in the upcoming wedding season. Saree Price: Rs 699.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.