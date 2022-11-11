Long Coats For Women: Go Cozy, Glamorous, Modern, And Chic Style This Winter Season

Long Coats For Women: Girls wait for the winter season eagerly as they can wear all those blazers, jackets, and boots and layer them in stylish way. This is the best time for them to showcase their fashion sense. Long coat for women makes you look sophisticated and you can pair them with jeans and high boots. This garment is a go-to look for an effortless style. Pairing the right size and shape of coat for women gives a classy and chic look. You should know which jacket for women or coat is right for your body type.





Women's coat for winter comes in various designs and shape like a-line coat, flared silhouettes, trench coat, duffle coat, etc. Ladies coats should be stylish and warm too. Make sure you are choosing the right coat for women according to your body shape and style. This is a versatile attire and can go well with any outfit like a dress, jeans, jeggings, skirts, and even suits.





Long Coats For Women





We have shortlisted a list of the best women coat for winter that is modern and will also keep you warm. Scroll down to view them





Double-breasted long coats are the newest trend which gives a classic look. To elevate your look this trench coat from CREATMO US comes with a belt and detachable hood too. The versatile color black can make any attire with any color. Black is also the most preferred color in jackets for women. Suitable for both party, office, and casual wear this is waterproof and windproof to keep warm and dry in light rain or early winter. Long Coat Price: Rs 11,977.





Simple and plain coats look classy and gorgeous. This Trendif long coat can be perfectly layered with a sweater or top to keep you warm. The regular fit design keeps you comfortable too. You need minimal effort to look your best by wearing this overcoat. Pair it with a dress, high boots, and a tote purse to look sassy and make everyone turn head over heels. Long Coat Price: Rs 1599.





Available in different colors this ladies coat is designed with a slim fit and has a belt to give a smart look. The smooth and premium quality of this coat will shield you from strong winds. You can layer up with warm clothes inside and also style them in different ways. Also, if you are wearing a saree or suit then this coat will give you an elegant look besides keeping you warm. Long Coat Price: Rs 999.





Another women coat for winter that keeps you warm and cozy is from CURLBIULTY. This is double breasted trench coat to add a touch of sophistication and glamour to your look. You can wear this on all occasions like cocktail parties, night club, formal wear, etc. The A-line silhouette swing coat has two hidden pockets and a defined waist to keep you comfortable throughout the day. Long Coat Price: Rs 15,735.





Springrain brings a stylish oversized chequered coat that also looks like a shirt. This unique long coat can be paired with jeans and sneakers to give a cool look. It has two flap button pockets, and two side slant pockets to add an attractive touch. You can also put a belt in the middle and go shopping or picnic with great comfort. Long Coat Price: Rs 8809.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.