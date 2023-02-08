Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra yesterday dropped their wedding pictures to the fan with a cute caption "Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai". The newlywed couple, tied the knot yesterday at Suryagardh palace in Jaisalmer. In these pictures, this couple was looking so cute together and Kiara Advani made for a beautiful bride, we just couldn’t take our eyes off her.





After her wedding picture drops, many bridesmaids and bride-to-be girls now want to recreate Kiara Advani’s look for her wedding day. Well! We know Manish Malhotra’s dress purchasing is not possible for everyone that so we have done hard work to give you some affordable options for women fashion.





Here we have sniffed some similar lehenga designs to Kiara Advani’s lehenga that will help you to recreate the wedding look within your budget.





Kiara Advani’s Wedding Inspired Lehenga Designs









These all lehenga designs options are inspired by Kiara Advani’s lehenga outfit color and pattern.





FUSIONIC Peach color Soft net Lehenga Choli - 60% off

Kiara Advani has chosen to wear a baby pink color but if you don’t want the actual color then you should go with a peach color lehenga.



Peach color lehenga designs will give you similar look to Kiara Advani's pink lehenga as this lehenga for women is made with soft net sequins and resham work lehenga. Peach Lehenga Price: Rs 4,615.







Pandadi Saree Women's Lehenga Choli - 56% off

This lehenga for women has really an eye-catchy work pattern that can match your imagination to get a wedding look, Kiara Advani.





This lehenga choli is a semi-stitched material so you can stitch it as your measurement and their dupatta has a simple embroidery design that will give you the perfect bridesmaid look. Lehenga Price: Rs 2,199.







FUSIONIC Women Lehenga Choli - 60% off

This lehenga for women is perfect with mirror finish work. Fusionic lehenga choli is coming in semi-stitched material and a soft dupatta with lace work.



This organza lehenga designs is a nice choice for bridesmaids, they can pair it with a heavy jwellery to get a pretty look like Kiara Advani. Lehenga Price: Rs 5,816.







DEIDAD Women's Lehenga Choli - 50% off

These lehenga designs never go out of fashion as it is finished with chain work. Anyone can pick this adorable lehenga for women for their function.



Newly brides can carry this lehenga choli for their pre-wedding or post-wedding functions and girls can wear this for their close family weddings. Lehenga Price: Rs 999.







Bollyclues Women's Lehenga Choli - 69% off

Adorn this well-crafted and detailed lehenga designs which is crafted from cute pick color and net fabric.





Bollyclues lehenga for women can help you to create a cute wedding look like Kiara Advani. You can wear this lehenga choli for any occasion like your pre or post-wedding ritual or your family function. Lehenga Price: Rs 915.





FAQ: Kiara Advani’s Wedding





1. Who attended Sid Kiara Advani’s wedding?

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, and Armaan Jain were among the guests.





2. Which type of lehengas are in trend now?

Currently, fusion lehenga designs with Indo-Western styles and contemporary cuts are in trend.





3. Is Kiara Advani natural beauty?

Kiara Advani's daily skincare routine steps give her a natural look and make her one of the famous natural beauty Bollywood Divas.





4. Which type of fabric is best for lehenga?

When it comes to occasion-wear lehenga choli, silk, cotton, georgette, chiffon, net, and velvet are some of the best fabrics to choose from.









Explore more lehenga designs here:





