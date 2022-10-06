Karva Chauth 2022: Best Karva Chauth Gifts For Your Wife, Because She Deserves Nothing Less

Karva Chauth 2022 Gifts For Wife: This auspicious festival is observed by married women who fast for the longevity of their husbands. This nirjala fast breaks after looking and offering water to the moon. After the Argha the wife drinks water from the husband’s hands. Since she will be fasting for the entire day as a husband your task is to get the best Karva Chauth gift for wife. This gift should be very special so that she can flaunt it in front of her friends and something that she will love.





We know that you are confused as to what to gift that will bring a big smile to her face. If you haven't decided anything then you should order soon as the date is approaching. We have some great Karva Chauth gift ideas for your wife that she will love, which you can consider.





Karva Chauth 2022 Gifts For Wife





To help all the confused husbands who are still thinking about what Karva Chauth gift they can give to their wives then you can check out some of them given below:





If you are planning to gift Karva Chauth saree to your wife so that she can wear it on that day and break her fast then hurry up. Purchase this Manohari saree which is designed with heavy chiffon embroidery work. The perfect combination of orange and pink makes it perfect to wear during Karva Chauth. This saree can be worn to any party or wedding function too. Saree Price: Rs 1229.





Read More: Banarsi Silk Saree









Jewelry is ladies' best friend and if your wife is among them then you can go for this complete Kundan set from Jewels Store. This can also be a perfect Karva Chauth fashion when teamed with a heavy salwar suit or saree. The set has a Necklace with Choker Earrings and Maang Tikka. The lightweight design makes it comfortable to wear. Your wife can wear this on this special day too. Necklace Set Price: Rs 1199.









Who doesn't love make-up? This is what every woman loves irrespective of their age. A complete makeup kit is another best Karva Chauth gift hampers for your wife. The shimmery eye shadow, foundation, primer, beauty blender, lipstick, etc are all waterproof and long-lasting. This comes with a matte finish which is trending. Makeup Kit Price: Rs 1399.









Women are fond of clutch bags especially while wearing Indian outfits like saree, gowns, suits, and lehenga. This gorgeous sparkling golden clutch bag will add a style statement to your wife’s complete attire. Surprise her with this Karva Chauth gift by keeping it secretly in her wardrobe and seeing her priceless expression. There are also many colors available that you can choose from. Clutch Bag Price: Rs 287.





Read More: Handbags for women





This stylish and fashionable smartwatch from Fossil can be a great choice if your wife loves having a collection of watches. This is the best time to upgrade her old watch to a classy one. This will look great on her and she can wear it with both Indian and western outfits. Smartwatch Price: Rs 14,795.





Read More: Smart Watches For Women





Karva Chauth Gift Ideas





Besides all these, there are some other gifts that you can consider to gift your wife and make this special day a memorable one for her.





CLARA Pure Real 925 Sterling Silver Adjustable Ring





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.