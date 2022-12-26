5 Jacket For Women: Fashionable And Warm Options That Every Girl Needs This Winter Season

Jacket For Women: The coolest choice for layering and adding an oomph factor to your outfit is a jacket. A jacket for women gives you a chic look and makes you stand out. There are certain designs and styles of jackets that you must have in your closet for the winter season. These winter jackets for women change your entire look and make you look fashionable like a diva. Jackets have now become a staple in every women wardrobe. During the holiday season keep yourself snug and comfy with the best winter jacket for women.





The sudden dip in temperature makes it important to stock your wardrobe with the latest and warm design of jacket for women in winter. These fashionable jackets are versatile and can easily be paired with jeans, jeggings, a dress, a skirt anything. You can wear it on any occasion. Don your favorite jacket for women in the best way and make people turn head over heels for your dressing sense.













Read More: Sweatshirt For Women Under 1500





Jacket For Women





When it comes to a winter outfits and fashion, jackets may make a statement. Adorn these winter jackets for women and include them in your wardrobe.









Nothing can match the style and elegance of leather jackets. To give a chic look pair this with a black leather short skirt and high boots. Crafted of faux leather this jacket for women is a perfect

Check Here

piece to keep you warm and stylish this winter season. This jacket is designed with 4 pockets and a zip closure. Jacket Price: Rs 2,199.









Oversized jackets are the latest trend and you might have spotted many celebrities wearing them. The soft and warm sherpa fleece jacket for women keeps you warm and comfortable. The boyfriend

Check Here

style design can be paired with jeans and sneakers to give a cool look. You can wear this jacket in the office or even for a catch-up with friends. There are many colors available in this jacket. Jacket Price: Rs 8,836.









Winter jackets for women are versatile and stylish attire that keeps you warm when layered with proper clothes. This fashionable crop puff jacket is lightweight and comes in an oversized style.

Check Here

Team it with fitted jeans or jeggings and high heels to make you look glamorous. It is made of polyester and is usually loose in size. The lightweight and trendy design are to die for. Jacket Price: Rs 9,997.





Read More: Warm Cardigans For Women









Talking about winter jackets for women that are affordable and warm then this one is a great pick. Available in two colors it comes with a hoodie and zip fly with button closure. Made of 100% Nylon





Check Here

'this jacket keeps you warm even in the chilling cold weather. Layer it with a sweatshirt to prevent yourself from this harsh winter. Jacket Price: Rs 1,049.









This winter jacket comes in a stylish design and many color options to choose from. Made with

Check Here

100% Polyester it gives a modern look and is ideal for both formal and casual occasions. The quilted zipper jacket also keeps you warm besides keeping you stylish and modish. Jacket Price: Rs 1,259.





Explore more options on jacket for women





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.