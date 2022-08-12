Handbags For Women: Trendy Handbags For Casual And Office Wear

Handbags for women are an important accessory that they carry wherever they go. This adds a style statement to your look. Many of us prefer handbags that can be used for multiple purposes and occasions. There is an immense variety of designs in handbags like- tote bags, sling bags, shoulder bags, etc.

With multiple choices available in different sizes, colors and designs it becomes hard to choose one. We have picked up some of the trendy handbags that will look great both for office and casual looks. Carrying them will make you look stylish and add elegance to your look.





Handbags for women





Lino Perros Faux Leather Handbag - 67% off









This beautiful Lino Perros Faux Leather Handbag is of premium quality and is perfect for all occasions. With several compartments, you can keep all your belongings in an organized way. The color of this handbag is white which is universal and can go with any outfit and color. Whether you are at the office or out for a casual meeting with your friends, this handbag will give you a classy and stylish look. These types of handbags can also be used as travel handbags. Lino Perros Handbag Price: Rs 1,483.





Baggit Women's Totebag (Black)- 60% off









The stylish design among all handbags are Tote Bags and Baggit Women's Totebag will be the ideal one for the office, party, picnic, etc. This is user-friendly and of premium quality. It has a long, adjustable, and detachable handle along with the main compartment, inner zipper pocket, and center zipper partition. This handbag will complement your attire. You can team it up with both traditional and modern attire. Baggit Handbag Price: Rs 1,156.





Caprese Women's Tote bag- 62% off









Are you looking for a fashionable tote bag? Then this Caprese Women's Tote bag in Olive color is going to be your first preference. This subtle color will go with any color of your outfit and for any occasion. The unique design of this handbag is made of Faux Leather with the dimension of (L x H x W): 47*57*17. You can pair this handbag with a business suit or a dress to look more elegant. Caprese Handbag Price: Rs 996.







Lavie Women's Yalta Satchel Bag - 68% off









Lavie Women's Yalta Satchel Bag is a wonderful handbag with a dimension of 35cm in length x 16.5 cm in width x 26.5 cm in height. It is durable, versatile, lightweight, and available in many colors. Made of premium man-made leather, this handbag can be paired with a beautiful dress or even with Indian attire. This trendy handbag has a detachable and adjustable sling belt for multipurpose use. With plenty of storage space, you can keep a lot of stuff in an organized way. Lavie Handbag Price: Rs 1,417.





Levise London Purses - 70% off









A high-class purse from Levise London in brown color is a must-have handbag in your wardrobe. You can carry this wherever you go even for shopping as it is very spacious and useful. This bag has 2 compartments and is inspired by the latest trends and fashion. The dimension is 26.01 centimeters height x 24.003 centimeters length x 8.9916 centimeters width. This sophisticated and stylish handbag will be admired by everyone wherever you go. Handbag Price: Rs 1,299.





Exotic New Handbag for Women- 59% off









Do you want a stylish look? Then, Exotic New Handbag is the perfect choice for you. This stylish and attractive bag is made of High-Quality PU Leather material that can last for a long time. It also has a long adjustable handle and the dimension is 11.5 X 4.5 X 8. This bag has a long removable and adjustable shoulder strap, which can be used as a shoulder bag or hobo cross-body bag. Pair this bag with a beautiful floral top and get a fashionable look. Handbag Price: Rs 1,234.





Handbags for women: FAQ





Q1) Which brand of handbag for women is the best?

That depends on the quality. You can always check out the reviews before purchasing.





Q2) How do I choose a handbag?

Always choose a handbag according to your preference, style, and fashion.





Q3) Are faux leather handbags of good quality?

Yes, they are of good quality and last longer.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.





