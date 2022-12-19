Gorgeous Saree For Wedding Under 5000: Glam Up This Wedding Season With Latest Designer Saree

Saree For Wedding Under 5000: Wedding season is all about showing the best desi look with a traditional outfit. This is the time when almost all women prefer wearing the most fashionable and trendy saree for wedding to look the best. There is something for everyone, from exquisite Banarasi drapes to art silk sarees and flowing satin ones. For every wedding function like Mehendi, Sangeet, and even on the wedding day sarees can be worn without even giving a second thought. You can find beautiful design wedding saree both online and offline.





Though many of us also wear lehenga, and Anarkali suits at wedding functions but nothing can match the fashion and grace of a designer saree. You can get trendy saree designs in all budgets from low to high. Drape this saree for wedding in a stylish way to amp up your fashion senses. Pair them with the best jewelry and even make a contrasting outfit by wearing a crop top or a blouse.













Check out the best design for saree that are affordable and the perfect ones to make you look gorgeous this wedding season.









Red and golden is the color of the wedding season. These saree designs are the perfect amalgamation of style and grace. Team it up with traditional gold jewelry and wear your hair in a

high bun to make you look picture-perfect. Go get this saree for wedding now. There are many colors available in this saree design. This rich and heavy saree is available at an affordable price. Saree Price: Rs 559.









Banarasi Saree is the best for any event as nothing can match the beauty of these saree designs. If you choose to look elegant and classy then go for this Kanjivaram Banarasi Saree. If you find it too





expensive in the market then get this here as this saree is affordable without compromising the style and design. Banarasi Silk Saree for wedding is the best choice for an effortless look. Saree Price: Rs 859.









Another great addition to your wedding saree collection is this Kanchipuram raw silk. This beautiful saree is a show stealer as it is designed with all zari work. The brocade blouse and zari border give a

rich look to the saree design. This pretty and unique color will make you look awesome when paired with the right jewelry. You can team up this saree with a pearl set. Saree Price: Rs 1949.





Get a complete makeover for this wedding season by wearing this chiffon saree. With the perfect pleats and drape, this saree for wedding gives you that ethnic charm and also a trendy style spin.

This saree will gel well with women of all age groups. Pair it with Kundan jewelry and you are done. Saree Price: Rs 1599.









For all the women who love wearing net saree then this saree design is perfect for wedding events. The heavy embroidery work and golden saree can be paired with a black crop top to give a chic style





look. The high-quality threads and fashionable look make this a perfect pied for your wardrobe. Saree Price: Rs 2819.





