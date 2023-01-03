Gorgeous Pongal Saree For Women To Make You Look Phenomenal

Pongal Saree For Women: Throughout India, the festival is known by several names—Pongal, Sankranti, and Lohri. It signifies the end of the winter solstice and the start of spring in the nation. Pongal is celebrated for 4 days and during this time homes are decorated with beautiful and colorful rangolis, oil baths, decorating cows, and wearing traditional outfits. Women are more excited as they want to look like a diva wearing a traditional saree for women. Men wear white shirts with mundu and women drape a perfect new design saree.





Grab the attention of your friends and relatives with your look by wearing a stylish yet traditional saree for women. Accessorize it with gold jewelry and a gajra. You will look like a stunner and drop-dead gorgeous. These silk sarees will make you look royal and classy. Kanjeevaram Silk Sarees, Art Silk Sarees, Mysore Silks, Bangalore Silks, and more new design saree are worn by women during this festival to get you the traditional festive look on Pongal. Look ravishing with the best fashion sense. Make this Pongal 2023 a glamorous one by wearing a graceful silk saree for women.













Pongal Saree For Women





Get ready to explore some of the finest silk saree for women that you can wear in Pongal and look your best. Check out the chic and vibrant saree designs to spark the grand festive vibes.









Nothing looks more elegant than a traditional silk saree for women. This red Kanjivaram saree with golden work is perfect to wear in Pongal. There are many designs and colors available in this saree.





To give a contrasting look you can pair this saree with a golden blouse and heavy jhumki. To add a glam quotient style with a neatly tied bun with gajra. Saree Price: Rs 699.









Make this Pongal bright and colorful by wearing this Kanchipuram silk saree. Designed with a heavy boarded and cred color contrast blouse this saree will make you stand out from others. You can

choose from many color options available. Simple yet elegant this saree for women is a must-have during the festive season. Go for subtle makeup to give a fresh and flawless look. The traditional zari design is to die for. Saree Price: Rs 1,124.









Another royal design silk saree for women comes in unique colors and designs. Team up with pearl jewelry set or gold dangles. With the perfect drape, this saree is a timeless beauty. The rich zari

weaving saree with a contrasting zari border gives a traditional look making it the best saree collection for Pongal. There are many color options that you can go for. Pair this saree with golden heels to look gorgeous. Saree Price: Rs 709.





The Kanchipuram Silk saree is a great pick for an effortless look. The trendy style of this saree gives a contrasting look with a white blouse. With a messy bun and a gajra you will look picture-perfect.

The soft fabric feels light on the body and provides great comfort. This saree is a perfect combination of both style and comfort. Saree Price: Rs 613.









The festival of Pongal calls for vibrant and cheerful colors. The bright saree with golden floral design all over the body gives a stunning look. Style your look with statement earrings and a neckpiece.





Made of the best fabric this saree is perfect for wedding functions too. Celebrate Pongal by wearing this graceful design saree. Saree Price: Rs 599.





