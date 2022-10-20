Glam Up This Diwali 2022 With The Best Indo Western Outfit

Diwali 2022: The most common outfit which everyone prefers for Diwali is traditional wear like sarees and suits. But if you wish for a distinctive Diwali fashion then try Indo Western look this Diwali. You will look drop-dead gorgeous when paired with the right jewelry and footwear. These Indo-Western outfits for women will suit everyone of all age categories. You can experiment with your look and show your creativity at your best.





As Diwali fashion is all about being glamorous Indo western look will make you more attractive. To help you in choosing the best Diwali dress we have shortlisted some of them that you can check out:





This stylish attire with a crop top, dhoti, and attached dupatta are designed to add a touch of sophistication to your look. Pair it with heavy silver earrings. This outfit will give both western and Indian touch. Make a different style statement this Diwali by wearing this outfit. Dress Price: Rs 979.





For an easy breezy comfy look opt for this straight kurta. The ankle-length sleeveless kurta can be paired with brass bangles and earrings. If you wish to go for a complete Indian-style look then just pair it up with a white palazzo. The bright and colorful kurta can be the best Diwali fashion. Dress Price: Rs 549.





Though the lehenga choli makes Indian traditional wear this style gives an Indo-western look because of the long jacket. The pink and white colors mixture makes the perfect combination. Pair it with a choker and a clutch bag. This smart Diwali dress can elevate your look and add versatility to it. Lehenga Price: Rs 1199.





Do you prefer a sober and subtle look? Then this maxi dress tops the list. This dress is available in three colors- Wine, Blue, and Lavender. Crafted of 100 % Polyester this will also keep you comfortable. Choose a completely different look this Diwali 2022. Dress Price: Rs 998.





This pleated satin saree comes in different colors and you can choose as per your preference. This saree is easy to wear as it is already pleated. The stylish satin saree will suit the best Indo western look. Pair it with black heels and a black sling bag. This Diwali dress will give you a glamorous look. Saree Price: Rs 529.





