Durga Puja 2022: Grace A Bong Look During the Pujo Celebration With The Best Bengali Sarees

Durga puja dates 2022 start on 1st October and ends on 5th October. Sashti, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami are the five days of Durga Puja that are celebrated with much joy. The streets are all lightened up and beautiful Maa Durga idols and pandals are decorated in the best way. By now almost everyone must have started their Durga Puja shopping. All ladies come to visit the pandal in their most glamorous and fashionable way wearing a Bengali traditional saree.

The Durga Puja festival shopping is incomplete without a Bengali saree as many of us wear it not only during pandal hopping but also during the sindoor khela - before bidding goodbye to Maa Durga. This is the best time to wear a saree. Wear a Taant Bengali Saree with a big round red bindi and define your eyes in the best way for a perfect Bengali look.





Durga Puja 2022





For this Durga Puja festival opt for this traditional Bengali style saree to stand out in the crowd.













How about wearing a Bengali designer saree with Tribal Art Warli print? You will look glamorous in his saree with a red blouse. The combination of contemporary and modern design makes this saree attractive. Crafted of cotton blend you can pair this saree with golden jhumkis and red bindi. It comes with a blouse piece. Saree Price: Rs 421.













Wear this saree from db Desh Bidesh in Bengali style just like the way Paro wore in the movie Devdas. Since it is made of pure cotton you can easily breathe and perform the dhunuchi naach comfortably. You can also mix and match it with a different color blouse like a satin red one. This will give you a stylish and unique look. Saree Price: Rs 682.













Though this is a Banarsi silk saree it comes with a Bengali touch which makes it appropriate to wear during Durga Puja Festival. The Neeah Silk Saree is designed with Zari Woven Work and Floral Zari work in pallu. The soft fabric will give you the best comfort. Team up with a gold jewelry set in a messy bun. Saree Price: Rs 849.













This patola silk Bengali saree from Akhilam comes in Patola Silk with red pallu. The blouse is designed with foil print and comes in a color combination of red and cream. You can wear a backless or halter blouse for a glamorous look. Pair this saree with a golden kangan to look elegant and beautiful. Saree Price: Rs 776.













Another good option for a Bengali saree is the Dhakai Jamdani and this one from Entaro is crafted of pure cotton soft silk. This is lightweight so you can carry it easily during the festival. There are many color options available in this saree and you can choose as per your fashion taste. Saree Price: Rs 549.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.