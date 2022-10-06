Diwali 2022: Elegant Outfits to Glam Up Your Festive Look During 5 days of Diwali

Diwali 2022: Celebrated with great zeal it's the time when all houses, offices, and streets get lightened up with the best Diwali decoration ideas. After performing puja we burn crackers and celebrate it with our friends and families. Exchanging gifts is also a common tradition followed during this festival. Above all these, what we desire is to look our best and glamourous during these 5 days event.

We know your excitement level is soaring high as days are passing by. The 5 days of Diwali – Dhan Teras, Choti Diwali, the social Diwali evening, Bestu Baras, and Bhai Dooj make sure you look your best with the Diwali fashion trends.





Diwali 2022





The best outfit to wear during this festival is Indian. Since we burn crackers so most of us prefer comfortable yet stylish outfits. We have curated the best traditional Diwali fashion to wear on all five occasions:





Silk Saree - Day 1

Buy Now





The first day of Diwali is Dhanteras when we shop for gold or silver. Dhanteras shopping is a mandatory ritual in every household. Let's start this day with a bright and colorful silk saree. The heavy zari work with the golden border adds charm to this saree. For Diwali outfit ideas 2022 this can be the best buy and perfect wear during this pious day. You can pair this with a heavy Kundan set and a golden clutch to complete your look. There are two more color options available- Magenta and Red. Saree Price: Rs 689.





Read More: Banarsi Silk Saree





Straight Kurta Set - Day 2

Buy Now





The Choti Diwali is usually a low-key celebration where we worship Goddess Kali – the destroyer of evil. Since there is no such ritual so most of us go to a house party or visit relatives. So usually we prefer wearing simple Diwali outfits. This stylish kurta set with a palazzo can keep you relaxed. There are many colors that you can choose from. Crafted of ruby cotton you can pair it with heavy gold jhumkis. Kurta Set Price: Rs 577.





Lehenga Choli - Day 3

Buy Now





Finally, the day of worshipping and dressing up at the best is here, Deepawali. It's time to flaunt your style with Diwali fashion trends. This lehenga choli can be the best purchase for Diwali outfits online. The dark orange color lehenga is designed with beautiful Zari and Sequins Embroidery work with Digital Floral Print. Team it up with oxidized bangles and earrings. Lehenga Price: Rs 2759.





Anarkali Kurti - Day 4

Buy Now





After all that heavy and shimmery clothes and bursting crackers the next day is meant for a relaxed outfit. While you are socializing you can wear this comfortable Anarkali Kurti with a contrast of yellow and red. The floral print design makes it very attractive and perfect wear to chill out at friends' places during this festive season. Kurti Price: Rs 899.





Read More: Best Kurta For Women





Kurta And Palazzo With Dupatta Set - Day 5

Buy Now

The last day of celebration is Bhai Dooj where the sister put tikka on the brother's head. After all 4 days of celebrations with a bright color, you should choose a light color outfit to look peppy and classy. This white suit with a combination of red, orange, and pink dupatta is ideal to wear on this occasion. Pair this with golden bangles and earrings. Kurta Set Price: Rs 999.









Buy Now









Buy Now





Buy Now





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.