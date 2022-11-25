Denim Jackets For Women: Deepika Padukone To Priyanka Chopra, Ascertain The Way Of Styling Them This Winter Season

Denim Jackets For Women: Many times our Bollywood celebrities shared a glimpse of their look by wearing a blue denim jacket. From work, or a Sunday brunch, and even to college these jeans jackets are worn by us during the Winter Season. You must have even spotted that our fashion divas like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas made an excellent sense of style and fashion in this jean jacket. Highly active on social media sites like Instagram they posted an amazing pic with this denim jacket which inspired us to get one this Winter Season. Bollywood Celebrity surely set some major fashion goals that we can't take our eyes off.





Denim Jackets for women are something that can give you both sporty and glamorous looks too depending on the way how you style them. These jackets can never go out of fashion. So investing in a good quality jeans jacket makes sense.





Check out how these Bollywood divas styled denim jackets and played the fashion game well





Priyanka Chopra









Our PeeCee is known for her smart and unique fashion sense. This Desi Girl was seen pairing a regular-fit denim jacket with confidence. She layered this with a white tee and wore slim-fit leather pants. The actress also incorporated ankle-length boots and looks gorgeous. She nailed the look with a pair of sunglasses. But what stole our attention is her jeans jacket which look so unique and different.





Deepika Padukone









Making headlines in Cannes for her fashion sense Deepika Padukone was spotted several times wearing blue denim jackets. Not only distressed jeans but jackets too are and what could inspire us more than this Bollywood celebrity Deepika Padukone? She wore a distressed denim jacket with a white t-shirt and blue ankle-length jeggings. She chose to keep the buttons open and kept it simple and classic with straight hair.





Sonam Kapoor









Denim jackets are not only available in short but also in long designs. Yes, and look at the way how this style icon of youth Sonam Kapoor paired it. She wore a dark blue long jeans jacket and to make it chic she layered up with a black crop top and black ankle-length trousers. This look can be great for college or a quick catch-up with friends. Also, the handbag and straight middle part hairstyle are enough to inspire us to get a denim jacket.





Katrina Kaif









This cute Bollywood actress is always seen in a simple yet elegant look. Giving the denim jacket a new meaning she opted for a short oversized light blue design. To keep it simple she wore light-colored jeans and layered with an oversized plain white shirt. She completed her look with light-colored lipstick.





You must be eagerly waiting to hop on these jeans jackets by looking at our Bollywood celebrities. We have curated some stylish picks that you can wear this Winter Season





