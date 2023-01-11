10 Chic Wedding Dresses For Women To Fill The Event With Glam And High Spirit

Wedding Dresses For Women: Planning to attend your BFF's wedding? The pre-wedding functions like Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktails are even more exciting than the wedding day. There is a color theme that every bride and the bride's maid follow. The color for the Mehendi function is green, Haldi is yellow and everyone matches the color for a perfect Instagram picture. The color of your outfit, jewelry, handbags, and sandals everything play a major role in summing up the entire outfit. There are many ethnic and Indo-western wedding dresses for women that will make you look no less than a diva. The wedding season is the time when you can raise up the glam quotient. You can take inspiration from Bollywood Divas on how to slay in ethnic and Indo-western looks.





The fashion game is rising high and we all want to look our best and unique. The wedding dresses color is no longer limited to red, maroon, and golden. Pastel colors, abstract prints, and color contrast prints are the latest trends that brides and bridesmaids prefer to wear. You must have seen Bollywood divas like Anushka Sharma and Katrine Kaif wearing beautiful pastel lehengas at their wedding functions. These dresses for women have inspired us to get a similar look and ditch the stereotypes surrounding marriage and give a fresh fashionable look. Right from ethnic dresses to gowns look your best with full confidence.









We know that the choices for wedding dresses are quite large which might confuse you. To help you with the best look we have curated the 10 best women wedding dresses to give you a classy look.









Wedding dresses are incomplete without sarees. Sarees are the best choice for anyone be it on the wedding day, mehendi, sangeet, etc. This pleated saree flatters your silhouette well. For those who





don't know how to drape a saree, this is the best option. Perfect to wear to a cocktail party this gives a classy and gorgeous look. There are many color options available and you can also team up with a contrasting blouse or crop top. Saree Price: Rs 699.









Looking for elegant dresses for women to wear on the occasion of Mehendi? Check out this saree from SIRIL. The Bandhani print has all our hearts. From its premium fabric and heavy work all over

the blouse, this saree is a must-have for this wedding season. This outfit is all about extravagance and a charming look. You can get many shades in this saree design. Saree Price: Rs 989.









Nothing can beat the elegance and look of a Kanjivaram Silk Saree. The exquisite design and color look sophisticated and a must-have wedding dresses for women in the wardrobe. Accessorizing this





saree with oxidized jewelry can make you look jaw-dropping. This silk saree is the perfect answer to your wedding outfit. The texture, design, and weight of the saree bring a stunning appeal. Opt for a choke necklace, statement earrings, and a mang tikka. Saree Price: Rs 1,799.





The most hyped wedding dresses are lehenga choli. Deck up with a floral design digital print and Dori border will give a mesmerizing look. The red color makes this dress a perfect one to wear





during the wedding season. Accessorize this lehenga with golden jewelry and an amazing tikka. Bring major fashion goals in this ethnic wear. Lehenga Price: Rs 3,349.









Look the most stunning Dhulhan on your sangeet day by wearing these dresses for women. The sequencing work all over the over and net dupatta with the multicolored bottom is made of premium





fabrics. This lehenga is a quintessential bridal attire that will make any bride no less than a stunner. Made of silk this dress will look perfect for the wedding season. Pairing this with a choker set and minimal makeup will make all heads turn over your direction. Lehenga Price: Rs 2,499.









Yellow is the color for the Haldi function. The color of these dresses for women is the best for day functions. The satin fabric with digital print design can be best accessorized with floral jewelry. Play

haldi with your friends and bride and look the best by wearing this lehenga choli. To give a contrasting look you can pair this with the red color blouse. But if you want all yellow from top to toe then this wedding dress will amp up your look. Lehenga Price: Rs 1,499.









A cocktail party is all about looking classy and sophisticated. The best wedding dress for women during this event is a sassy dress. With a high slit and sleeveless design, this maxi dress will





redefine your style and look. Not only for the wedding season but classic cocktail dresses are wardrobe must-haves for every special event. This Flare cut dress keeps this evergreen silhouette alive. Dress Price: Rs 499.





Another classy dress for women to look glamorous is this maxi dress. The off-shoulder neck and high slit give a modern touch to the dress. With smokey eyes and minimal jewelry, this dress will

give a chic look. You can also wear this to a bachelorette party. Pair this dress with black high heels. There are three colors available in this dress. Dress Price: Rs 379.









Ace your Sangeet look with this pink lehenga choli. The semi-stitched wedding dresses look charming and enhances your natural features. Elevate your style by pairing them with silver jewelry

and light curls hairstyle. The transparent back lehengas come in a three-piece attire comprising a long skirt choli and dupatta. Lehenga Price: Rs 725.









This unique Anarkali gown is something that you can't ignore. Women wedding dresses are heavy and bright and this gown is the best combination of style and comfort. The superior quality faux





georgette ensures that you move freely and enjoy it to the fullest. Team up with black metal jewelry to give a different and graceful look. Suit Price: Rs 2,999.









Planning to wear Indo-western dresses for women in this wedding season? Check out this choli and skirt that comes without the dupatta. The color combination of pink and black will make you look like





a stunner. Pair this with a jooti and enjoy the wedding event in full swing. Lehenga Price: Rs 370.





Wedding Dresses For Women: FAQ





What are the trending dresses for wedding?

Trendy wedding dresses for women are lehenga, saree, and Anarkali suits.





Do you wear bras under wedding dress?

Usually, wedding dresses come with a padded blouse so you do not have to wear a bra.





Is 1000 a good budget for wedding dress?

Wedding dress comes in various range starting from 10,000. So, for all budget buyers, there is a variety of options.







Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.