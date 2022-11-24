Bridal Lehenga For Mehendi: Elegant Designs For The Wedding Season That Never Go Out Of Style

Bridal Lehenga For Mehendi: Marriage is the most auspicious and memorable day for every bride. There are so many ceremonies which take place before the wedding date. The wedding shenanigans start with the Mehendi ceremony and the most common and trendy theme is green. All the members of the family, bridesmaids were green color outfits to match the lehenga for wedding bride. The pre-wedding functions are more fun than the wedding day. This wedding season grace yourself with the best wedding lehenga for all occasions.





Make everyone turn head over heels in your Mehendi ceremony with your gorgeous look. For all the would-be brides who are looking to get the perfect bridal lehenga for wedding, we have some stylish options that you can check out. Turn your Mehendi ceremony into a glamorous one and set a goal for other would-be brides with your fashion sense.





Bridal Lehenga For Mehendi





Give a fresh and unique look with a stylish wedding lehenga for Mehendi. To help you with our selection we have shortlisted some of the best ones that you can check out:









Give a quirky twist to your wedding lehenga for Mehendi with this floral print design. The whole lehenga is designed with Zari and Sequins Embroidery work to add grace to the complete attire. For this wedding season choose something different like this outfit. Pair it with a Kundan set and you are ready to rock your pre-wedding ceremony. Wedding Lehenga Price: Rs 2849.





If you are one of that bride who love to play with colors then this bridal lehenga is for you. This Silk lehenga gives a rich and authentic look to the complete attire. Crafted of Banarsi silk it has complete golden work on top, bottom, and dupatta too. Get decked up at your best with the best color contrast of pink and green. You can team up with golden or brass jewelry. Wedding Lehenga Price: Rs 1999.





Ditch the green color and go for this pink and silver lehenga for the wedding bride. There are beautiful four color options available in this outfit. If you are not very fond of green color and want to look unique and stylish then this gorgeous lehenga can be a good pick. It is designed with floral digital print with border dori and sequins to enhance your look. Wedding Lehenga Price: Rs 3182.





An affordable yet glamorous wedding lehenga for Mehendi is designed with net and satin fabric. With a golden design in a blouse and dupatta along with a floral print on the bottom, this can be the perfect outfit for your Mehendi ceremony. Pair this with golden jewelry. This is not only stylish but also comfortable so that you can dance and enjoy your precious day to the fullest. Wedding Lehenga Price: Rs 711.





If you want to ditch the normal lehenga choli and opt to give an Indo-western touch to your ceremony then this crop top lehenga can be the best pick. Designed with digitally printed floral work and satin silk material you will look no less than a diva. There are many color options available in this design. Wear Kundan set with this wedding lehenga. Wedding Lehenga Price: Rs 599.





