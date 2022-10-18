Best Silk Sarees In India: Graceful Designs And Glamorous Look For Every Festival

Best Silk Sarees In India: Are you planning to wear a saree at Diwali 2022 function? As there are many designs and textures available in sarees nothing can match the beauty of a silk saree. It adds a gorgeous and rich look to your personality. There are many types of silk sarees available both online and in the market like- Banarasi Silk Saree, Kanjeevaram Silk Saree, Tussar Silk Saree, Mysore Silk, etc. Filled with golden zari work, the hand-woven design silk saree looks unique.





The main four varieties of silk sarees include pure silk (Katan), Organza (Kora) with Zari and silk, Georgette, and Shattir. While wearing a silk saree you do not have to put much effort into looking your best as the sarees do it itself. Wearing a gajra on your bun is sufficient to give you a jaw-dropping look. Nowadays silk sarees come in printing design too which is much easier than the traditional Kalamkari work. Silk Sarees represent Indian art in the best way. It also showcases the talent of hard-working Indian artists from rural areas.





Best Silk Sarees In India





You can get many designs in silk saree but to help you in picking the best one we have selected some of them that you can check out:





This beautiful Kanjivaram Banarsi silk saree can be the top pick for this festive season. Pair this bright saree with a pearl or Kundan set. You can make a great style statement by wearing it in a unique way. This silk saree will be easy on the pocket. Silk Saree Price: Rs 749.









Looking for lightweight and affordable silk sarees? This Kanchipuram silk zari weaving rich pallu and border can be the perfect combination of style and comfort. Designed in the traditional way this rich zari-weaving brocade pallu with a golden zari border gives an elegant and gorgeous look. Silk Saree Price: Rs 499.





Available in different colors this Silk Saree with the designer blouse is perfect to wear on festivals and upcoming wedding seasons. The beautiful design of this silk saree will steal your heart. Pair it with a golden clutch. We all want to look our best in silk saree and this soft finish saree will make you no less than a goddess. Silk Saree Price: Rs 599.





Planning to wear saree in office for Diwali function? This simple yet sophisticated Banarsi Silk Saree can be the best pick. Get the blouse design stitched in a trendy way to add a glamorous look. The green saree with a self-print design can create a subtle luxurious appeal to your look. There are many colors available in this saree that you can choose from. Silk Saree Price: Rs 239.





When we discuss Silk saree Banarsi Art tops the list This green saree with heavy golden work on the pallu gives it a designer touch. The red blouse offers a wonderful contrast to the saree. Pait it with golden earrings and golden heels. Silk Saree Price: Rs 799.





