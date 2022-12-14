5 Best Saree For Women: Evergreen And Ingenious Saree Designs That Are A Must-Have

Best Saree For Women: The first thing that comes to our mind while talking about Indian traditional wear is sarees. Saree for women are not only appreciated in India but even foreigners were spotted several times wearing this designer saree. The desi look takes the cake away. Sarees designs are vast and come in many prints and materials. There are linen sarees, silk sarees, georgette, chiffon, and the list goes on. The traditional sarees that are hand-woven look unique and nothing can match the elegance and beauty of these sarees. You can find them on every budget. If you have a higher range then you can go for designer sarees.





For timeless beauty sarees for women is the right choice provided you choose them according to your body type. Get inspired by the Bollywood divas and how they style up with the perfect design and drape. This fashion can never go wrong and will make stand out in the crowd. There are certain sarees design that is a must-have in every girl's closet. They are lightweight, comfortable, and can be pleated neatly.





Best Saree For Women





Find some of the best design sarees that will look great on all occasions. You can also mix and match them with tops, crop tops, contrast colors, etc. Check out!!









This beautiful wine ruffle saree for women can be worn at cocktail parties. The soft-finished lycra makes it extremely comfortable and perfect to drape. Look slim and gorgeous by pairing this saree

with black heels. You can also wear this for any official party. The mirror work on the shoulder lace adds a trending appeal to this saree. You must have seen many actresses wearing this pattern saree as it is in the latest trend. Saree Price: Rs 301.









Just like a mandatory little black dress in a wardrobe having a black saree is also necessary. This saree design is versatile and you can move freely. Perfect for all seasons georgette sarees are high





in demand because of their breathable fabric. Give this sequence saree a glam look by wearing an ivory bangle. To make a unique style statement you can wear a golden blouse or crop top. Saree Price: Rs 1399.





Best Silk Sarees In India









Silk Saree gives a grand and rich look. Mostly worn during the wedding season nothing can match the grace and ethnic look of this saree for women. The brides of Tamil Nadu wear this Kanjivaram





Saree. Made of strong and durable fabric this saree is designed with floral print all over. There are four colors available in this design. It is lightweight and can be worn for both day and night functions. Silk Saree Price: Rs 1381.













This silk saree comes with a lovely design and color. This half saree design looks great when you wear it to any wedding function as it gives the look of a lehenga too. You can pair this saree with a gold jewelry set. If you are looking for the same design saree in different colors then there is a wide range available that you can choose from. This design saree is glamorous and elegant too. Saree Price: Rs 1481.









Banarasi saree is the oldest and the most famous silk saree. Heavily woven with zari and tussles work this saree for women is a great addition to your saree collection. To amp up your style wear

this with oxidized jewelry. The contrasting green color blouse with golden work gives this saree a complete traditional look. Saree Price: Rs 1899.





