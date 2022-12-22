5 Best Christmas Gift For A Fashionista Friend

Thinking about a Christmas gift for that stylish friend who loves getting dressed up like a diva? Well in that case you should know everything about her style and taste. These people are genuinely obsessed with wearing the most stylish apparel with unique mix-and-match accessories. Christmas gift to her can include something quirky and elegant that will make your friend look no less than a fashion icon. The gift idea can be an oversized jacket, stylish boots, a modish dress, and many other fashionable clothes and accessories. There are huge fashion gift options that you can choose from.





This Christmas gift her something that she never expected. We are sure you know her style and fashion sense. As this is the holiday season so present her with something useful that she can wear during her trip. Make this Christmas gift for your style-savvy friend a memorable one. Buying the right gift for your BFF wont be that difficult as you are aware of her likes and dislikes.













Read More: Christmas Dress For Women





Christmas Gift For A Fashionista Friend





If your friend loves playing the fashion game and staying on top of the latest trends, then this Christmas gift her with a chic and vogue outfit. Check out some great ideas for Christmas gifts.









Thinking to gift something useful and fashionable to your friend? These high boots can be a great choice for this party season. Pair it with a skirt, jeans, or dress, and look no less like a diva. The





Check Here

rubber sole and zip-closure boots can also be worn in the office as they are comfortable. They are versatile and be worn several repeatedly. This Christmas gift for your friend will bring a smile to her face. Boots Price: Rs 899.









With the constant dip in temperature especially in North India, the bomber jacket is very useful to keep you both warm and stylish. If your friend is planning to go on a trip to hill stations then gifting





Check Here

these jackets can be of great value. This Christmas gift to her is something that she can use during the winter season. This jacket is soft, sturdy, and lightweight. Jacket Price: Rs 1,049.









The party season has arrived and what could be the best Christmas gift for your fashionista friend than a sophisticated black bodycon dress? This full sleeves dress comes in many three colors and





Check Here

can be worn with high heels. To make it a little cozier this can be paired with a long coat. This dress is must have in every women’s closet. Dress Price: Rs 598.





Read More: Wollen Shrugs For Women Under 1500





Help your friend upgrade her sandal collection with these chunky and comfortable block heels. The open-toe block heel comes with an ankle strap to give a feminine touch. For all those who have a

Check Here

limited budget but still wish to gift something trendy to your BFF, this can be a great pick. There are many colors available to choose from. Sandal Price: Rs 380.









Handbags are the best accessories that women carry wherever they go. On Christmas gift her with this faux leather handbag. She can carry this for any occasion be it an office or casual meeting.

Check Here

There are 5 colors available in this design. There is sufficient space to keep all the belongings. Handbag Price: Rs 1,199.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.