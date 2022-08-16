Banarsi Silk Saree: Ethnic And Stylish Design For Parties, Weddings, And Festivals

Banarsi Silk Saree: Talking about traditional sarees, the first thing that comes to our mind is Banarsi Saree. These sarees are a popular choice for Bollywood actresses too as we have seen them flaunting them on many occasions. Banarasi saree look adds grace, elegance, and a touch of royalty. These sarees come in various designs and fabrics like- khadi, georgette, chiffon, etc but the elegance comes in wearing a Banarsi Saree Silk as it gives you a rich look along with softness.

As these sarees are evergreen they can be worn by any generation- younger, older, and mid and on any occasion- party, wedding, festivals, etc. These sarees are easy to carry and can be worn in any weather condition. The most important thing to know about silk sarees is that they are extremely durable.





If you are looking forward to purchasing a Banarsi Silk Saree then we have some of the best options:





SORU FASHION Women's Banarasi Silk Saree (82%off)









This soft and gorgeous Banarasi Silk Saree from Soru features Booti zari woven work in floral design on the border. This soft Banarasi silk saree gives you a royal look. The saree comes with an unstitched blouse and is also available in different colors. The length of the saree is 5.50 meters and the Blouse Length is 0.80 meters. Banarsi Silk Saree price: Rs 980.





VARKALA Banarasi Silk Saree- 78% off









Crafted with a blend of silk and Viscose Varkala saree is lightweight and perfect for sangeet, parties, cultural events, concerts, festivals, etc. Pair it up with sophisticated Kundan jewelry including a neckpiece, earring, and a Kangan. The saree measures 5.5 meters in length and comes in many color options. Banarsi Silk Saree price: 1,049.





Lilots Women's Designer Banarasi Silk Jacquard Saree- 47% off









This designer wear Banarsi saree from Lilots will steal your heart with its beautiful look. The soft fabric will give you comfort and is ideal to wear in any upcoming functions. The saree comes with an attached blouse piece. The pallu is decorated with a beautiful golden zari design. To add more elegance to your look pair it up with heavy gold, jewelry. The saree comes with an unstitched blouse and is also available in different colors. Banarsi Silk Saree price: 1,163.





Freya crafts Banarasi Silk Saree- 81% off









The traditional heavy silk saree from Freya is a pure handwork design. This Jacquard Woven design is best to wear at any wedding function. With a heavy pallu design in golden work, this will add grace to your look. Pair it up with brass jewelry and a big bindi to get an ethnic look. The Saree Comes With A 80 Cm Separate Blouse Piece and is available in many colors. Banarsi Silk Saree price: 1,499.





MANOHARI Banarasi Silk Woven Jacquard Saree- 78% off









Do you want to look your best at the upcoming wedding? The Silk Woven Jacquard Saree from Manohari is a pure banarsi silk saree. This beautiful and exotic saree is woven in golden zari work and is a heavy one. Pair it up with beautiful gold jewelry to add grace to your look. This saree can only be dry cleaned. Banarsi Silk Saree price: 2,089.





Banarsi Silk Saree: FAQ





What is the cost of Banarasi sarees?

Banarsi saree comes in various price ranges depending on the quality and design.





What is the best fabric for a Banarasi saree?

The most popular type of fabric is Banarasi Katan silk sarees, which are essential for the bridal trousseau. Banarsi silk sarees are also a popular choice to give comfort.





Is Banarasi silk made of pure silk?

Pure Banarasi sarees are made from high-quality pure silk and zari threads derived from expensive gold and silver alloys. The weaving process is also time-consuming, lasting weeks or even months.





