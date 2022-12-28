Banarasi Saree For Women Under 3000 For A Dazzling And Vibrant Look

Banarasi Saree For Women: Is there any other way to look gorgeous and spectacular than a traditional Banarasi Saree for women? This saree is worn by new brides because of its energetic color and design. Many Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma were spotted adorning this saree after their wedding. When looking for a wedding saree for new brides to wear on any occasion the first thing that comes to mind is a Banarasi Silk Saree. With perfect drapes and heavy embroidery work, Banarasi Sarees can never go out of fashion.





Banarasi Silk Saree is finely woven silk and is designed with intricate which makes it heavy. These sarees can be worn during the festive season and even during wedding functions. For the upcoming wedding season ditch the lehenga and suit and wear this ethnic design saree for women. Make a unique fashion and style statement by accessorizing this saree for wedding in the best way.













Wearing Banarasi Silk Saree for wedding will give a royal look. You can make it look both traditional and fusion whichever way you want. Here’s something to eye on.









Embrace your look with this beautiful and heavy green color Banarasi saree. The booti zari woven work can hit every glam spot easily. This can also be worn as a wedding saree as it is designed with

marvelous engravings. The pallu of the saree comes in a floral design and the color contrast blouse adds glamour to your look. There are many colors available in this silk saree. Banarasi Saree Price: Rs 980.









Perfect to wear on day functions or even on formal occasions, club this saree with bright red or black color blouse. The combination of chikankari work with Banarasi Saree is something that makes this

sare for women look unique. There are many shades available in this saree design. Accessorize this with oxidized jewelry and you will look no less than a diva. Banarasi Saree Price: Rs 799.









Get a sheer beauty look draped in this bright and colorful saree. You can play a lot with the blouse color. To give a contrasting look pair this saree with a bright purple blouse. Complement it with a

choker necklace and a high bun. For all who are looking for an affordable Banarasi saree for a wedding, this can elevate your traditional look. There is a blouse piece attached to this saree. Banarasi Saree Price: Rs 1,299.





Here’s another exquisite Banarasi Saree for women that could go well in any wedding function. The heavy design and golden zari woven work give a royal look. The contrasting green blouse will make





people droll over your look. Pair this with a Kundan set and a messy bun with a gajra. Juttis and jhumkis will match the attire and make you look picture-perfect. If you want some other colors then there are many options in this design. Banarasi Saree Price: Rs 2,695.









Banarsi Saree for women is spectacular and affordable too. The bright yellow color with the contrasting pink blouse will give a top-notch look. The golden design all over the body can be

clubbed with sparkling earrings. Give minimal dewy makeup and opt for gajra and big rings. This saree for women is available in many colors that you can choose from. Banarasi Saree Price: Rs 399.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.