Athiya Shetty Style Red Sharara Suits For All Newly Wed Brides

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Atiyah Shetty tied the knot on 23 January 2023. Pictures and videos of the whimsical wedding are still doing rounds on the internet; obviously, you guys will be obsessed with them. Now, we've got the first glimpse of newlywed Atiyah Shetty, her bridal glow is not to be missable. Atiyah Shetty looked stunning in a flared red sharara suit designed by Anamika Khanna.





And if you're a newlywed and looking for women's fashion, you should have an Athiya Shetty-inspired red sharara suit for women in your collection. Here to give you some best sharara suit design collections, we have rounded up the 10 best sarara dress party wear for upcoming brides.





Athiya Shetty Style Red Sharara Suits









These red sharara suit for women are heavily embroidered with a golden and silver combination which is making this sharara set to fire on stage.





Red Net and Georgette sharara suit - 31% off

Athiya Shetty styled a sindoor red sharara dress for wedding but it’s not necessary that it will also go with your body tone. So, if you are looking for a darker sharara suit design then you can go with this.



Click Here





This red net and georgette sharara suit for women comes in a semi-stitched form that will be easy for last-minute dressing. The bottom and inner of this sarara dress party wear are santoon silk and the dupatta is made with a soft net. Sharara Suit Price: Rs 2,749.







Neel Art Anarkali Sharara Suit - 62% off

If you don’t want a heavy look for your wedding party you can go with Athiya Shetty’s pink anarkali suit look. In which she was looking so simple and elegant.



Click Here





This Anarkali sharara suit for women will help recreate a pretty bridal look. This sharara set is a combination of evergreen two colors, green and maroon. Sharara Dress Price: 2,299.







AZAD DYEING Sharara Suit - 45% off

This pink sharara suit for women will be a great choice to recreate Athiya Shetty-inspired wedding look.





Click Here

This sarara dress party wear has embroidery work which gives rich look. It is totally made with georgette material and heavy golden embroidery. Sharara Suit Price: Rs 5,999.







Mordenfab Women's Sharara Suit - 50% off

This sharara suit for women is the prettiest choice on this list which lets you enter into the territory of Mordenfab.



Click Here





This Sharara dress for wedding is future with origami details, ruffles color, and electro style. The true mystery of excellent fashion and design is revealed with this exotic sharara designs collection. Sharara Dress Price: Rs 1,999.





AMARALD Women's Sharara Suit - 64% off

As Athiya Shetty’s sharara suit design fires on the internet and now everyone wants to adopt her wedding look.

Click Here





At that time you don’t go with the rush, just create your own that will be inspired by her look but not the exact one. This sharara set is the perfect pick with full flared embroidery and diamond work. Sharara Suit Price: Rs 1,799.







AZAD DYEING Sharara Suit - 46% off

This sharara suit for women will give a unique party look as it is coming in two color combinations.

Click Here





Athiya Shetty carried a sing color sarara suit party wear but if you want to do something you should consider this one. Sharara Dress Price: Rs 6,999.







Rekha Fashion Hub Sharara Suit Set - 18% off

This sharara set is coming in semi-stitched form, so you are free to stitch this according to your measurement.



Click Here





Sharara designs are amazing with the heavy work on the bottom, dupatta, and all-over suit. Sharara Suit Price: Rs 1,649.







paridhanlok Sharara Suit - 63% off

It will be going to give you a pretty look and shine on your special day with its perfect dual-color combination of sharara designs.



Click Here





This sharara dress for wedding will present you differently from Athiya Shetty’s wedding look in the same sharara suit pattern. Sharara Suit Price: Rs 5,845.







Mordenfab Women's Sharara Suit - 50% off

This maroon sharara suit for women is going to make your day more special as this will ready you to fire on stage.



Click Here





Opt for this sarara dress party wear to make your wedding look prettier than Athiya Shetty. Sharara Dress Price: Rs 1,999.







Mordenfab Sharara Suit - 50% off

This sarara dress party wears anyone can opt for a wedding party as this is the simplest sharara set in this collection.



Click Here





This sharara suit for women has a plain bottom with a heavily embroidered suit. Sharara Suit Price: Rs 1,999.







FAQ: Athiya Shetty Style Red Sharara Suits





1. Who is Athiya Shetty's husband?

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is her husband.





2. Where did Rahul meet Athiya?

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reportedly met through mutual friends.





3. How old is Athiya?

The Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty is 1992 born.





4. Who designed Athiya Shetty’s sharara dress?

The bollywood famous designer Anamika Khanna designed Athiys Shetty’s sharara dress.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.