5 Times Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon Flaunted Her Pallu In Sheer Saree Collections

One cannot deny the fact that the saree has always been in fashion trend. And on upcoming special occasions like weddings, farewell parties, and more you ever want an introduction to fashion glamour, say hello to Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt. Both Bollywood Divas fired at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception, where fans can’t stop themselves to stare at her beautiful sheer saree look. These sheer sarees are sufficient to become a game changer with a shimmery party look.





To make you stand out from the women fashion, here we have sniffed some of the best sheer saree collections after getting inspiration from Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's party wear saree look.





Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon Flaunted Her Pallu In Sheer Saree Collections









These sheer saree online collections create an atmosphere of grace and elegance. It's that trend you love to recreate regularly.





NPLASH FASHION Sheer Saree Beautiful Sabyasachi style - 21%

This sheer saree collection is inspired by Sabyasachi and Alia Bhatt outfits. This party wear saree is coming in cute lavender color.



Click Here





It is a nice choice if you are searching saree online, this sheer saree has heavy embroidery 7mm sequence work to keep you shining at the party. Sheer Saree Price: Rs 1,499.

Also Read: Kiara Advani's Wedding Inspired Lehenga Designs.





Pratham Blue Sheer Saree - 77% off

This shimmery sare is perfect for those who are seeking Kriti Sanon’s gorgeous look. As this sheer saree is coming in a golden shimmery pattern.



Click Here





This sheer saree collection is going to end your search for the best saree online as it’s a perfect design for all parties type. You can wear this saree to your wedding functions, farewell, birthdays, and more. Sheer Saree Price: Rs 919.







Pandadi Saree Women's Sheer Saree - 33% off

If you wanna adopt a light shimmery sheer saree look then this baby pink saree online is for you.

Click Here





This pinkish party wear saree will give tough competition to your blusher and make you feel like Bollywood Diva Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt. Sheer Saree Price: Rs 1,999.







SIRIL Women's Sheer Saree Collection - 81% off

Siril saree collection is presenting you with an evergreen green sheer saree as their chiffon material makes the sheer saree as well as the blouse a very reliable option for you.



Click Here





This party wear saree collection will give you a glamorous feeling like Alia Bhatt. It can also be worn at all special events to get a spectacular appearance. Sheer Saree Price: Rs 949.





Read More: Athiya Shetty Style Red Sharara Suits For All Newly Wed Brides.

Pratham Blue Women's Sheer Saree - 78% off

This sheer saree collection can be the right pick for all types of parties. This sheer saree is going to end your best party wear saree online searches.



Click Here





This sheer saree is coming in a black and purple combination to make you look like a party girl Alia Bhatt. So, this party season doesn’t miss the chance to carry this shimmery party look. Sheer Saree Price: Rs 879.





Sheer Saree Collections: FAQ





1. What are transparent sarees called?

Organza and sheer saree collections are now trendy in transparent saree fashion.





2. Which saree is best for a night party?

Go for embroidered net sarees or sheer sarees to get a dazzling look suitable to the event's allure.





3. Which type of saree is best for a slim body?

Choose a fabric like a georgette, chiffon, crepe, sheer, or silk which can be your best friend.





4. How can I wear a saree without showing my stomach?

Pin the pleats to your saree pallu at the side and the front side of the blouse which keeps the pleats secure, and in place.









Explore more sheer saree collections here:





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.