From Alia Bhatt To Anushka Sharma Check Out Latest Maternity Fashion Of Bollywood Celebrities: For A Cosy Chic Look

Maternity Fashion: Who says that you can’t glam up and look fashionable during your maternity days? Look at our Bollywood celebrities who have set serious fashion goals while flaunting their baby bump. Recent mommies like Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma were spotted many times wearing stylish dresses for women. They have welcomes their babies with their comfy and chic vibes. So to all the stylish and fashionable moms-to-be, make this exciting phase of your life not only memorable but also raise the fashion bar just like our Bollywood divas.





Gone are the days when women use to hide their baby bumps. Go and explore these ladies dress and match them in a unique way. Make sure you are comfortable too with this maternity wear. Fashion and comfort should go hand in hand.





Check out our Bollywood celebrities and rock maternity fashion like them





Alia Bhatt









The new mom Alia Bhagtt welcomed her baby girl a few days back, Throughout her pregnancy journey, she was seen appearing with style and grace setting the fashion bar high. She wore a gorgeous knitted bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. With a high slit in this ladies dress and minimal makeup, she looked ravishing.





Anushka Sharma









Looking for the perfect combination of cozy and chick look then just dress up the way Anushka did. The neutral makeup and open hair she paired this outfit with a golden flat sandal. The knotted t-shirt is the easiest way to get a fashionable look.





Kareena Kapoor









Talking about Bollywood celebrities maternity fashion how can we skip the diva Kareena Kapoor. She slayed during both pregnancies and maternity fashion started with her. Many times she was spotted flaunting her baby bump in style. Just look at this look how comfy and gorgeous she looks with a basic floral knee-length dress with no makeup.





Bipasha Basu









The bong beauty who welcomed her baby girl not only tried new fashions but also stylish haircut. During her baby shower, she wore a pink gown with a deep v-neck cut. Her soft tone makeup with light curl hair made her look cute and gorgeous





Sonam Kapoor





The fashion icon and inspiration of many girls when it comes to fashion, Sonam Kapoor always makes a unique style statement. Even during her maternity days she did not stop and raised the fashion bar with her stylish dress for women. In a plain black knee-length dress with sneakers, she gave a cool look.





Maternity Fashion





So, all the moms-to-be, show your best fashion sense during this phase of your life. Scroll down and explore some of the stylish ladies dress for maternity wear.





