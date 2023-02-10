OPEN IN APP

    5 Times Sidharth Malhotra Proves That Formal Shirts For Men Are Cool To Carry

    Sid (Sidharth Malhotra) is now firing on the internet with his hot wedding pictures. Everyone is going mad for his cool style, this time actor is on the tongue for his outstanding branded formal shirts look.

    By Srishty Kumari
    Updated: Fri, 10 Feb 2023 03:05 PM (IST)
    Newlywed couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are bombing on the internet for a few days. Kiara Advani’s lehenga and jewelry set already win the hearts of fans, now it’s time to sid. Well! Siddharth Malhotra is an evergreen macho man but recently he is ruling on the heart with cool men’s formal shirts look. Many times Sidharth Malhotra was spotted wearing branded formal shirts which were breaking all fashion trends. 


    If you also want to trend for a men's fashion like king of style Sidharth Malhotra, here are a few stylish formal shirts for men options to come to the notice of your crush or love. 


    Sidharth Malhotra Inspired Formal Shirts For Men


    Get here all the triggering options for men's formal shirts to grab attention like Sidharth Malhotra. 


    Van Heusen Men’s Formal Shirt - 47% off

    Sidharth Malhotra, most of the time likes to wear classy ad evergreen branded formal shirts like white blue, and black. So you can also look forward to these blue men’s shirts. 


    Click Here


    This blue color formal shirts for men is from a well-known brand Van Heusen. This is coming in soft cotton material to give you comfort and style together. Van Heusen Men's Formal Shirts Price: Rs 959.



    Raymond Men's Formal Shirt - 52% off

    Get these Raymond formal shirts for men to look like Sidharth Malhotra. This shirt is coming in an adorable pista green color. 


    Click Here


    These men’s formal shirts are 100% cotton and come in a slim fit type to make you look more attractive. Raymond Men's Formal Shirts Price: Rs 869



    blackberrys Men's Formal SHIRT - 20% off

    blackberrys men’s formal shirts always leave a heart-winning print with their high-quality fabric and designs. 


    Click Here


    With these branded formal shirts opt for a macho look like a Sidharth Malhotra. blackberrys Men's Formal Shirts Price: Rs 2,235



    Peter England Men’s Formal Shirt - 45% off

    These formal shirts for men are from one of the top brands Peter England to give you a perfect body fit like Sidharth Malhotra. 


    Click Here


    You can easily wash this men’s formal shirts as it has a machine washable fabric with a regular fit. Peter England Men's Formal Shirts Price: Rs 769



    Arrow Men’s Formal Shirt - 48% off

    These beautiful men’s formal shirts are from Arrow to give you a perfect body fit look like Sidharth Malhotra. 


    Click Here


    This formal shirts for men is very easy to wear and care for washing. Arrow Men's Formal Shirts Price: Rs 1,249


    FAQ: Sidharth Malhotra Inspired Formal Shirts For Men


    1. Who is Sidharth Malhotra's wife?

    The most beautiful actress Kiara Advani is Sidharth Malhotra’s wife. 


    2. What is considered a men’s formal shirt?

    Formal shirts for men can be identified by their stiff collar, lustrous fabric, long tails, and single or double cuffs.


    3. Which Colour shirt is best for men’s formal shirts?

    You can choose branded formal shirts with more classic colors such as white and blue/navy stripes or even pink. 


    4. What color formal shirt is for dark skin men?

    For dark skin tones, the color of the shirt should be dark such as red, maroon, black, or navy blue.




    Explore more formal shirts for men here




    Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

