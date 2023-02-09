Saif Ali Khan is a very confident and introspective person when it comes to making sartorial decisions. You would never see Saif Ali Khan wear any mens clothing styles that don’t suit his body type or look inelegant on him. He also proudly shows off his not-so-flat stomach in simple men stylish clothes.





Well! If you're a young dad who's been drinking too much beer lately and worrying about his kids, then this article is for you. Here we have covered 5 Saif Ali Khan recommended simple men's clothes style tips that will make you look sexy and sophisticated even with that soft cushion around the waist.





Saif Ali Khan Slayed Men Stylish Clothes









Explore all the latest men fashion trends here to hide your dad bods and inspire your look from Ft. Saif Ali Khan to become a shiny star.





1. Get A Few Henley Neck T-Shirts

Saif Ali Khan always likes to wear Henry T-shirt which is classic and age-appropriate for new dads. Buttons on the top of men stylish clothes give you the opportunity to make your upper body more airy and comfortable.





This Urbano Fashion Solid Henley Neck T-shirt is better mens clothing styles which are made with 100% premium cotton with bio wash to feel soft and comfortable all day. Henley T-shirt Price: Rs 420.







2. Elegant Kurta Pajamas

You have seen Saif Ali Khan always loves to add men stylish clothes that are kurta pajama set to give the mate their dad bod.

So can you also opt for an elegant men's clothes style kurta set to embrace your odd body structure. This Uri and MacKenzie Men's pajama set is coming to 3 pieces set in silk blend material. Kurta Set Price: Rs 1,899.







3. Evergreen Linen Shirts

Linen shirts are Saif Ali Khan’s fav choice in men stylish clothes. As he always likes to wear a linen shirt to hide their dad bod look.









This linen shirt from the Amazon brand brings a short kurta which is made of 100% cotton fabric for ease and comfort. Featuring a pocket at the chest, this mens clothing styles kurta shirt is quite fashionable along with being comfortable. Linen Shirt Price: Rs 549.







4. Stick To Single Breasted Suits

Sali Ali Khan always sticks to single-breasted suit jackets with classic notch lapels to make him look classy and fashionable.





These men stylish clothes are perfect to make your look fashionable for a party as their material is poly viscose with a solid pattern. Men’s Suit Price: Rs 2,399.







5. Layer Dressing FTW

Layer dressing is the best men's clothes style to cover extra belly fat. Get a few bomber, leather, and denim jackets to experiment with a different look and make your dad bod a little edgy.

For your multipurpose styling add a denim jacket to your men stylish clothes. This denim jacket is made with high-quality and soft denim fabric and provides a custom fit like your fav actor Saif Ali Khan. Denim Jacket Price: Rs 1,099.





FAQ: Saif Ali Khan Slayed Men Stylish Clothes





1. How rich is Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crores, which includes Pataudi Palace in Haryana and other ancestral property in Bhopal.





2. Which clothing brand is Saif Ali Khan?

‘House of Pataudi' from Saif Ali Khan unveils its first store in Mumbai, offering shoppers the finest in Indian ethnic wear.





3. What are the different mens style types?

Traditionally, men stylish clothes can be divided into 5 categories: casual, smart casual, business casual, business professional, and cocktail attire.





4. Which shoes does Saif Ali Khan wear?

Saif Ali Khan always likes to add Asics Gel-Kayano 26 running shoes and Retro-Tokyo shoes to his men's clothes style.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.